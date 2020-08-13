Unlock 3.0, Day 13: Tamil Nadu CM to honour frontline workers on I-Day; Civil societies hold week-long Janta Parliament

Bauls of Bengal perform during full dress rehearsal for Independence Day event at Red Road, Kolkata. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

The coronavirus recovery rate in India rose to 70.77 per cent on Thursday, with the number of patients recuperating from the disease hitting nearly 17 lakh, while the case fatality rate declined to 1.96 per cent, the Union health ministry said. With 56,383 patients recovering in 24 hours, a single-day highest so far, the total number of cured patients in the country mounted to 16,95,982 on Thursday.

The cured Covid cases exceeded the active ones by more than 10 lakh. There are 6,53,622 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country, according to the latest health ministry data.

Meanwhile, here are some interesting stories on day 13 of Unlock 3.0:

Tamil Nadu CM to honour frontline Covid workers on I-Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami will honour frontline workers battling COVID-19 during the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, the government said on Thursday. Palaniswami will hoist the Tricolour at the Secretariat on Saturday, the government said, and advised people to avoid visiting the venue personally as the programme will be broadcast live on TV and radio.

The Centre had earlier advised state governments to hold the Independence day celebrations on August 15 with sufficient COVID-19 precautions. Subsequently, it was advised that there shall be no participation of freedom fighters, since they are all senior citizens. (PTI)

Civil society bodies, academicians to come together for week-long virtual Janta parliament

Several civil society organisations and academicians have come together to hold a week-long virtual Janta parliament upon the issues faced by the society’s vulnerable sections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press briefing, the civil rights organisation members elaborated on different topics they will be covering through the week from August 16 to 21.

Nikhil Dey, a member of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, said sessions will be held on health, food security and nutrition, education, environment, agriculture, economy, industry labour and employment, technology and surveillance, impact on vulnerable communities, and civil liberties, laws and governance.

He said the janta parliament aims to fill the vacuum created between public and political discourse due to the pandemic. (PTI)

Music and mask

The bauls of Bengal performs during a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day on Red Road, Kolkata, on Thursday. In the run-up to the final day, they have been practising with protective gear like masks, face shields and gloves to keep coronavirus at bay. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Physical hearing may begin in some courts in SC from next week

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges is learnt to have recommended holding physical hearings in at least two or three of the 15 benches in the apex court from next week, with additional safety measures. The apex court since March 25 has been holding hearings through video conferencing. Even after the relaxation’s of lockdown restrictions, it had decided to continue with the practice.

In the last week of July, the 7-judge panel, headed by senior most judge Justice N V Ramana, had apprised the bar leaders of its decision to not open the apex court for physical hearings “for the time being”. It had said the issue would be reconsidered after two weeks.

Now, Shivaji M Jadhav, President of the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA), said the judges committee met Bar leaders on Tuesday and “is seriously considering to start at least 2-3 physical courts from the next week”.

Jadhav said in the meantime, the apex court’s registry would take necessary steps to prepare the courts for physical functioning. (PTI)

