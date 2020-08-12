Unlock 3.0 Day 12: Janmashtami celebrations in Rajasthan temples go digital; cycles in demand amid closed gyms and more

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11 with 7,33,449 samples being tested on Tuesday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

India’s COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh Wednesday with a single-day increase of 60,963 infections, while 834 new fatalities, reported in a span of 24 hours, pushed the death toll to 46,091. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate soared past 70 per cent on the day with 16,39,599 people having recovered from the disease so far in the country, while active cases comprise 27.64 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11 with 7,33,449 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The case fatality rate has further declined to 1.98 per cent, it said. The highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 are the result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardised clinical management of the critical patients based on holistic standard of care approach, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, here are some interesting stories on day 12 of Unlock 3.0:

‘Cycles in high demand’: How COVID-19 has affected the sale of home fitness equipment

While keeping people at home to contain the spread of coronavirus, the lockdown also meant that fitness enthusiasts were no longer able to hit the gym. At the same time, doctors emphasised on the need to exercise daily to boost immunity and battle mental health problems, which saw a rise during the period. With no option left, people now had to work out at home to keep themselves healthy. So it is not surprising that in the past few months, we have seen Instagram trends on home workouts, with many celebs and fitness experts showing how to do no-equipment exercises while others demonstrating ways to use household items, from fruits to a mop, as replacements.

With public gyms being shut amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, fitness brands saw a rise in the demand for home equipment. “Fitness equipment sales in India are governed by commercial sales. So let’s say for every Rs 100 of turnover in this industry, Rs 85 is via commercial sales. The lockdown, however, saw a drop from this number in terms of commercial sales and a rise in the home equipment segment. But the overall turnover in the industry has not increased. The bigger companies are doing similar amounts of business, but instead of commercial, they are doing it in the home-use segment,” Prateek Sood, director, Grand Slam Fitness, fitness equipment manufacturer, told indianexpress.com.

One in 4 young people in UP experienced depression due to lockdown: study

One in four young people in Uttar Pradesh experienced depression during the lockdown, finds a study on the impact of Covid-19 on young people, conducted by the Population Foundation of India. Another study found high social media usage and increasing anxiety over joblessness among the youth.

To understand how India’s young people are coping with these challenges, the Population Foundation of India ) conducted two rapid assessment surveys to understand the level of knowledge and attitude of young people towards Covid -19 and how it has impacted their lives and mental health.

The key findings show that 68 per cent respondents in Uttar Pradesh reported an increase in social media use during the lockdown. Of those respondents who reported feeling depressed, social media use was even higher at 92 per cent. Six of 10 students responded that they felt anxiety regarding their ability to find jobs due to Covid-19 while one in four young people in UP experienced depression during the lockdown, Poonam Muttreja, executive director of PFI, said in a statement issued on the occasion of International Youth Day.

Janmashtami: Temples in Rajasthan go digital amid pandemic

The usual hustle and bustle of devotees on the occasion of Janmashtami on Wednesday was missing in temples across Rajasthan this year as coronavirus-induced restrictions kept them home. However, administrations of some prominent temples took the digital route to allow devotees to witness the birthday celebrations of Lord Krishna from home.

The Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur was decked up like every year and the festivities were streamed online. Devotees could also witness tableaux depicting the life of Lord Krishna online. Celebrations at ISKCON temple in Jagatpura and Mansarovar also took the virtual route.

Public Relations Officer of Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara Girish Kumar said that the traditional tableau and ‘jagran’ will be open from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM but devotees will not be allowed to visit.

Continuing a 350-year-old tradition, a 21-gun salute will be presented to Lord Krishna in Rasala Chowk, he told PTI. The famous Khatu Shyam temple, however, remained closed after eight people in nearby areas tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, according to Khatushyam police station SHO Pooja Poonia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd