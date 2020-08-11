Unlock 3.0 day 11: Cop fined for not wearing mask; man found dead on road after escaping from Covid facility

A young member of Potraj community performs for his daily bread off MG road in Camp amid COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday. Express photograph by Arul Horizon. 11/08/2020, Pune

As we end day 11 of Unlock 3.0 and eventually move to a lesser restricted life, the Union Health Ministry Tuesday said that India’s recovery rate rose to 69.8 per cent due to effective and prompt clinical management of COVID-19 cases. It also said the deaths as a proportion of known infected cases has been falling consistently, and has dropped below 2 per cent for the first time now. It is is currently at 1.99 per cent, said Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The country’s coronavirus tally on Tuesday rose to 22,68,676 including 45,257 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a virtual interaction with chief ministers of 10 states said India was heading in the right direction, and that the states could defeat the virus by working together.

Meanwhile, here are some interesting stories on day 11 of Unlock 3.0:

Cop issuing challans for not wearing masks fined as he himself was without one

A police officer issuing challans to people for not wearing masks here, even as he himself did not have one on, got a taste of his own medicine when the superintendent of police pulled him up for it. The incident took place on Monday when Baundi police station SHO Subhash Chandra Singh was handing out challans to villagers, cyclists and pedestrians and also advising them to wear masks.

Some villagers claimed they were fined even though they had their faces covered with ‘angocha’ towels. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra got to know that the SHO was issuing challans for not wearing masks, while a photograph showed him without one himself.

“Wearing a face mask protects a person, his family members and the public (from the disease). If our officials do not adhere to these basic points, then what message we are going to give to the society,” Mishra said on Tuesday.

Cricketer Jadeja’s wife caught without mask, argues with cops

Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable i Gujarat’s Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for no wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday.

The cricketer was driving the car at the time of th incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, hi wife Rivaba wasn’t, a senior officer said.

The cricketer’s wife had a heated argument with hea constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car a Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadej told PTI.

“Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivab Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter o investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt tha both the parties entered into a verbal spat,” the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasines and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

Man escapes COVID-19 facility, found dead on road

Hours after he escaped from COVID-19 centre in Amalner in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on August 10, a 32-year-old man was found dead on road, police said on Tuesday. The patient, a resident of Wawadeh village in the north Maharashtra district, located over 400 kms from here, was admitted in the facility in Amalner tehsil on Monday morning an official said.

He said doctors and hospital staff realised that the man had gone missing on Monday as there was a heavy rush a the facility on Sunday when he had tested positive fo coronavirus.

His body was found in front of the Amalner municipa council building on Monday evening, the official said.

“About 40 patients were being treated at the hospita while its actual capacity is of 20 beds,” he said, adding that the hospital head filed a police complaint about the missing patient.

A local BJP leader alleged that it was not an isolate incident in Amalner.

