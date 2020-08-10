Unlock 3.0, Day 10: Dipa Karmakar returns to training centre; 5.82 lakh students pass SSLC exam held amid pandemic

India has recorded more than 22 lakh Covid-19 cases and over 44,000 deaths till now.

With 62,064 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total Covid caseload in India has now risen to 22,15,075. Of these, 6,34,945 are active cases, while 15,35,744 patients have already been discharged, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. As many as 1,007 deaths were reported, taking the casualties to 44,386. For the last four days, now, Covid-19 cases have in India have risen by over 60,000.

As many as 15,35,743 people have recovered from the disease, with at least 54,589 people recuperating in the last 24 hours. There are about 6,34,945 active cases of coronavirus in the country.The recovery rate now stands at 69.33 per cent while the case fatality rate has dropped to about 2 per cent, the ministry said.

Earlier today, former president Pranab Mukherjee said that he had tested positive for coronavirus and urged all his recent contacts to self-isolate and get tested as a precautionary measure.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 10 of Unlock 3.0.

5.82 lakh students pass SSLC exam held amid COVID-19 scare

As many as 5.82 lakh students have passed the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination conducted amid the COVID-19 scare in Karnataka, a Minister said on Monday. A total of 8.11 lakh students wrote the exam, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said while announcing the results during a media briefing.

“The overall pass percentage is 71.8 this year as against 73.7 percentage last year,” he said.

The exams, supposed to take place from March 27 to April 9, were postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4. According to the Minister, 8.48 lakh students had enrolled out of which 19,086 students were not allowed to appear for the exam due to poor attendance whereas 18,067 did not write for various reasons, including the pandemic.

5.5 months after gyms were shut down, Dipa Karmakar returns to training centre

Five and a half months after gymnasiums were shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, gymnasts, yoga and table tennis players returned to Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) indoor stadium here on Monday as the state government approved resumption of coaching in these three sports as per relaxed guidelines of Unlock 3.0.

While the Centre approved a standard operating procedure (SOP) for gyms and fitness centres to operate, like social distancing, sanitisation and disinfection, wearing of face guards as far as possible in yoga institutes and gymnasiums, the state government has granted permission to practise table tennis as well, since it is mostly a non-contact sport.

Speaking to reporters after returning to the NSRCC indoor stadium this afternoon, Olympian and Padmashri Dipa Karmakar said she felt very happy to be near sports equipment again.

Dagdusheth Ganpati: Outbreak changes 127-year-old tradition in Pune

The Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust in Pune has decided to install a Ganesh idol in its temple premises and not erect a pandal in Kotwal Chawdi due to the coronavirus outbreak, the move a first in the 127- year history of one of the country’s most famous Ganpati celebrations, said trustee Mahesh Suryawanshi on Monday.

Every year, the pandal of ‘Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati’ sees massive crowds of devotees from across Pune and areas beyond. “To avoid crowding in the temple as well, we are only allowing online darshan of the deity. No devotee will be allowed inside the temple,” Suryawanshi added.

