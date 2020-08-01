Unlock 3.0, Day 1: 110-year-old woman recovers from Covid; TN penalises hospital for fleecing patient

At Barasat Kazipara mosque in North 24 pargana. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh At Barasat Kazipara mosque in North 24 pargana. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

Even as the third phase of unlocking began Saturday, Muslims across the country celebrated Eid by largely offering namaz at their homes. The festive spirit of Eid al-Adha was subdued with the coronavirus pandemic badly hitting livestock sale for the festival of sacrifice. Those who offered prayers at mosques said fewer people had turned up, and the mood was not as ebullient as in the previous years.

The country’s coronavirus tally has reached 16,95,988 cases and 36,511 deaths. However, the Union Health Ministry said the country’s total number of recoveries from COVID-19 has surged close to 11 lakh. It also said that the fatality rate has declined from 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.15 per cent, the lowest since lockdown was clamped in March.

Here are some interesting stories on first day of Unlock 3.0:

110-year-old from Chitradurga wins battle against COVID-19

In a cause for cheer, a woman believed to be 110 years old has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged on Saturday in Chitradurga district of Karnataka. According to health officials, Siddamma, who stays in the police quarters, has five children, 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. On July 27, she tested positive for coronavirus along with a few other family members and accordingly, was brought to the designated COVID hospital in Chitradurga. She has now completely recovered from the disease.

Read | Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to be closed on weekends, markets except eateries to shut at 8 pm

The frail woman Saturday walked out of the hospital with the support of four people, to be greeted by a team of doctors and paramedical staff. When she was asked if she had been scared after testing positive, Siddamma said, “I am not afraid of anyone.” She was happy with the treatment and food given to her in the hospital.

Actor Sonu Sood and Telangana minister reach out to three kids who lost parents

Help is pouring in for three Telangana children who lost their parents, with actor Sonu Sood and also a state minister reaching out to them. Sonu Sood, who has been helping people hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, has promised to take up the responsibility of the children, from the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of the state. “They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility,” Sood tweeted after a Twitter user brought the plight of the trio to his notice. According to official sources, the children’s father had passed away earlier, while their mother died recently.

Meanwhile, state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who came to know about the children, got their details from TRS MLA Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy, in whose constituency their village Atmakur is located. He informed leading Telugu film producer Dil Raju about the matter and requested him to adopt them, officials said.

Fleecing COVID-19 patient: TN govt penalises private hospital

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday temporarily revoked COVID-19 treatment permission granted to a private hospital in Chennai for allegedly charging a coronavirus patient Rs 12 lakh for 19 days of treatment.

According to a government order, Grade-1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 in general ward per day while grade-3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 for their services.

Unlock 3.0 Explained: What is open, what is not in the month of August

Chelsea fan Abhishek Bachchan receives best wishes from football club

Abhishek Bachchan is a happy Chelsea fan as the actor has received a special letter from the football club, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19. The 44-year-old actor, who is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, shared the photo of the letter on Instagram. “This made my week. Thank you so much @chelseafc The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea!!! #ktbffh,” Abhishek wrote in the caption.

ln the letter, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said that he along with the players of the club were moved when they heard about Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus. “We heard you aren’t very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best,” the letter said.

“I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times. On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes,” Azpilicueta wrote in the letter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd