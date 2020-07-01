Unlock-2: UP sticks to old rules, but stricter curfew for Meerut

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released detailed guidelines for the second leg of the unlockdown with longer curfew hours for Meerut division. The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released detailed guidelines for the second leg of the unlockdown with longer curfew hours for Meerut division.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released detailed guidelines for the second leg of the unlockdown with longer curfew hours for Meerut division.

Meerut will observe night curfew between 8 pm and 6 am till July 10 against the 10 pm-5 am window in other parts of the state. No movement of vehicles except those used for essential services or goods will be allowed in the curfew hours.

One of the most Covid-19 affected districts in the state, Meerut has so far registered 1,007 positive cases and 84 deaths. As many as 658 patients have been discharged. In the last 24 hours, the division had 11 new case and two more deaths.

The existing protocols for containment zones in Lucknow will be applicable till July 31. They include essential goods and emergency services. Inter-state transport can run without any restriction.

However, the state has allowed Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region to decide on inter-state movement after discussion with health officials.

Outside containment zones, schools, colleges and educational institutions, Metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pool, entertainment parks, theatre, assembly halls as well as all social, political, sports, entertainment, religious group activities will continue to be barred till July 31. Government training institutes will open from July 15, and the Department of Personnel and Training will soon issue standard operating procedures on this.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd