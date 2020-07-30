Unlock 2.0 Diary, day 30: Widows send rakhis to ‘brother’ Modi; face masks among top fashion trends and more

There are currently 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. There are currently 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

The novel coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 50,000 mark in a single day for the first time, pushing the infection tally to 15,83,792, while the death toll climbed to 34,968 after 700 people succumbed to the disease in a day, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. There are currently 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus in the country and the recovery rate among Covid patients was recorded at 64.44 per cent, while the fatality rate was at 2.21 per cent.

The health ministry also said that given the size of India’s population, herd immunity “cannot be a strategic choice or option”. It also urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour until a vaccine is developed.

“In a country with the size of the population like India, herd immunity cannot be a strategic choice or option. It can only be an outcome, and that too at a very high cost as it means lakhs of people would have to be infected, get hospitalised and many would die in the process,” a government official said.

As we enter the third phase of unlocking, here are some interesting stories on day 30 of Unlock 2.0:

Widows send rakhis to ‘brother’ Modi, skipping meet due to COVID-19

Several widows living in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan on Thursday dispatched 501 hand-made rakhis and face mask to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The special rakhis has images of the prime minister on them while the masks have been themed on the temple city of Vrindavan with messages like “Stay Safe and Aatmnirbhar” written on them.

Till last year, some widows had been visiting the PM’s residence in Delhi to tie rakhi on his wrist but this year they will not be meeting him due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an NGO that supports the widows said in a statement, adding that the rakhis would reach the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday, two days ahead of the Raksha Bandhan.

Chhabi Dasi, 75, who had personally tied rakhi to the PM last year, said that spending days inside her ashram for the last five months had made her slightly disheartened but preparing rakhis and masks made her happy.

“I have personally designed special masks carrying messages like ‘Stay Safe’ and ‘Atmanirbhar’ and rakhis with Modi ji’s images on it, she said, according to the statement.

BJP MLA’s booked for violating Covid norms

In Odisha’s Sambalpur, two BJP MLAs were booked on Thursday on charges of forcibly entering the office of the Sambalpur district collector along with their supporters to submit a memorandum, violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Jayanarayan Mishra and Nauri Nayak, legislators of Sambalpur and Rengali respectively, and their supporters also allegedly scuffled with police personnel who were on duty at the collectorate on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

After the incident, the police registered a case against Mishra, Nayak, and their supporters under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Law Amendment Act, Epidemic Disease Act, and Disaster Management Act, a police officer said.

Court directs man to pay Rs 10,000 for obstructing public servant on Covid duty

While granting pre-arrest to a man from Mumbra, Thane district, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed him to pay Rs 10,000 Maharashtra Police Welfare Fund, after he was booked for causing obstruction to government servant discharging Covid-19 duty. The man was booked for instigating shop owners to disobey lockdown orders by

A single-judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang heard through videoconference, on July 27, an anticipatory bail application by one Anwar Meer Sayyed, who was booked by Mumbra Police station for assaulting a public servant and instigating others to disobey lockdown orders.

The Mumbra Police station charged the man under sections 353 (punishment for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 ( punishment for disobeying order promulgated by public servant)of the Indian Penal Code ( IPC) and section 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act providing punishment for refusing to comply with the government orders.

Advocate Suraj Hulke for Mumbra Police submitted that Sayyed had attributed motive to the concerned public servant, saying that he was attempting to close down the shops belonging to a particular community. Police submitted that the applicant was also instigating other shop owners, to disobey the orders.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting consumers’ behaviour and purchasing pathways, new fashion trends are now emerging across the world.

Global fashion search platform Lyst analysed the shopping behaviours of more than nine million people per month over a three-month period from April to June. According to the 2020 Lyst Index report, athleisure, sandals and face masks are becoming the most popular fashion choices now.

As per the report, Nike is now the hottest brand worldwide, replacing Italian luxury fashion label Off-White to bag the first place. The brand, noted the report, owed its success not just to its 106 per cent increased demand for loungewear but also how it responded recently to racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Among the other top brands for the quarter, following Nike, are Off-White, Gucci, Balenciaga, Prada, Saint Laurent, Versace, Burberry, Fendi and Bottega Veneta. Many of these brands have either pledged donations for social justice or contributed to relief efforts amid the pandemic.

