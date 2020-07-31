Unlock 2.0 Diary, day 31: After 33 attempts, 51-year-old clears SSC exam; Centenarian woman beats virus, and more

Mohd Nooruddin first appeared for the SSC exam in 1987 but could not clear the mandatory English paper. Mohd Nooruddin first appeared for the SSC exam in 1987 but could not clear the mandatory English paper.

India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 per cent of the total active patients are on ventilator, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. However, earlier today, India’s case tally zoomed past 16 lakh, registering a record single-day jump of 55,078 infections.

The death toll also rose to 35,747, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state at over 4 lakh cases.

As we enter the third phase of unlocking, here are some interesting stories on day 31 of Unlock 2.0:

After 33 failed attempts, 51-year-old clears SSC exam; thanks ‘Coronavirus’

In his 34th attempt, Hyderabad native Mohammad Nooruddin passed the SSC or class 10 exams at the age of 51. But beyond his own dedicated efforts, the 51-year-old credits the COVID-19 behind his success. The Telangana Board had cancelled the SSC exams and decided to promote all students due to the pandemic.

Mohd Nooruddin first appeared for the SSC exam in 1987 but could not clear the mandatory English paper. “I faced trouble in understanding English, and the family circumstances did not allow me to take tuition. Often I took the help of my family members, but could never secure the passing marks. Every time, I got less than 30,” he told indianexpress.com. According to Nooruddin, he secured above 40 per cent in all the subjects including mathematics, Urdu, but could never crack English. READ MORE

Kolkata: Ganpati festival to go virtual during pandemic

Setting a new trend a community puja organiser in the Kolkata will organise a virtual Ganpati festival this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The club, which organises one of the largest community Ganaptai pujas in West Bengal, has junked its plans for a theme-based festival and opted to go virtual with the contagion and its protocol in mind.

Salt Lake Yuvak Sangha president Anindya Chatterjee told PTI that the decision not to erect a marquee nor allow any visitor was taken after the second phase of lockdown was announced. “We decided that virtual darshan would be the only alternative to avert any threat of contamination rather than not holding the puja at all this year,” he added.

The puja falls on August 22 this year. No total lockdown has been announced on that date though there will be lockdown in containment zones till August 31. Parts of Salt Lake where the club is situated falls within the containment zone. “We don’t want to take away the joy of festivities of the people, their joy of attending the arati or offering puja. We will stream the rituals of our Ganesha puja live on Facebook which can be seen on mobiles and smart TV screens at homes,” he said. In keeping with this, the theme of the club’s Ganesha puja in its eleventh year is ‘Grihokone Vinayak’ (Ganapati at home), he said.

Bullion traders to resort to online channels for jewellery item sales

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, bullion traders here have decided to sell their jewellery products through websites and apps also. The sale of these jewellery items has seen a slump of 80 per cent during the coronavirus crisis, the bullion traders claimed.

Due to COVID-19, the bullion business is down by almost 80 per cent in July as compared to March and due to paucity of funds, consumers have also cancelled orders for marriages, Madhya Pradesh Sarafa Associations Secretary Santosh Saraf told PTI.

Besides, the bookies also added fuel to the fire by increasing the prices of gold and silver in an artificial manner, which resulted in the high rates of these precious metals and in the process, they became more unaffordable for the common people. He said that out of the total 25,000 members, the association will soon launch jewellery made by nearly 7,000 members on digital platforms on an app and a website. Currently, gold prices are hovering around 55,110 per 10 gram. Similarly, the silver rates stood at Rs 62,600 on Friday.

UP: 105-year-old Afghan woman beats COVID-19

A 105-year-old woman from Afghanistan was discharged from a hospital in Greater Noida on Friday after recovering from COVID-19 in a fortnight, officials said.

Rabia Ahmed was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital on July 16 in a “life-threatening condition” after getting infected with the novel coronavirus and spent a week on ventilator, they said.

She had tested positive for the infection at a private hospital in Noida after which she was brought to Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility. She was tested again on Thursday and the result came out to be negative, paving the way for her discharge on Friday ahead of the Islamic festival of Bakrid, hospital officials said.

Ahmed, who hails from Kabul in Afghanistan, had come to visit her grandchildren who are living in Noida earlier this year but eventually got stuck in the lockdown, they said.

“When the patient was brought, she had fever, severe breathlessness and pneumonia. She was also suffering from Alzheimer’s. She was unable to identify any relatives also when she was admitted here,” Dr Ashutosh Niranjan, the medical superintendent of Sharda Hospital, said.

“She had urinal infection and her ECG was also abnormal. The patient was in a critical state and immediately shifted on ventilator support. She was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS),” Niranjan said. (PTI)

