Unlock 2.0, Day 23: Assam to release over 350 prisoners to decongest jails, UV lights gain popularity amid pandemic; and more

India on Thursday reported 45,000 fresh cases within a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, with the total number of cases crossing the 12 lakh mark. The contagious virus has so far claimed the lives of 29,861 in the country. As many as 29,557 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day so far, taking the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent. The total recoveries have surged to 7,82,606 and exceeded the active cases by 3,56,439.

Here are some interesting stories on day 23 of the Unlock 2.0

Lockdown lessons: Students don teachers’ role for classmates in Telangana

At a time when there are no clear-cut guidelines on conducting online classes in Telangana, students of the state social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have turned teachers for their classmates. According to RS Praveen Kumar, secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), the initiative-Village Learning Circles- is being implemented to promote continuity of studies while schools remain closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown without any certainty over start of the academic year.

Under each VLC, 5-10 students will be taken while pupils from classes six to Degree level with good communication and teaching skills who have competency in a particular subject, are entrusted with teaching responsibilities, an official said. PTI

Assam to release 376 prisoners to decongest jails

The Assam government will release 376 prisoners in the next few days to decongest jails across the state after 535 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. Of the 376 prisoners to be released, 111 are presently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail, he said. The rest of the prisoners are now lodged in the district jails of Nalbari, Dhubri, Karimganj, North Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Diphu and Udalguri, he added. Assam Inspector General of Prisons Dasarath Das told PTI that 535 prisoners in 10 jails across the state have been affected by the pandemic. The highest number of 435 are from Guwahati. PTI

With COVID-19 infections on the rise in India, and liquid sanitisation being not all that easy or doable at all times, ultraviolet (UV) sanitisation is gaining more ground. The market is flooded with several new products that guarantee making not only surfaces but the entire atmosphere virus-free. Besides electronic giants such as Philips, Samsung and Godrej that have launched UV-sanitiser boxes and sticks, even homegrown companies, startups and technological institutes have jumped onto the bandwagon.

Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches ‘Box 360’ UV sanitiser

A chemical-free ultraviolet solution that is claimed to disinfect gadgets and other articles that people handle and can potentially carry coronavirus, has been developed by a city-based startup. Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems on Thursday launched ‘Box 360’ UV sanitiser, a metallic box containing an ultraviolet lamp inside. With the help of ultraviolet rays which are invisible to naked eyes, it disinfects articles such as food and milk packets, jewellery boxes, mobile phones, laptops and vehicle keys and gives in the “the purest” form back to use, a press release from the firm said. Dr Praneeth, Medical and R&D director of Safwey, said “Box360 disinfects mobiles, wallets (ed correct), car keys and everything. PTI

