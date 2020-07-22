Unlock 2.0, Day 22: Pune ZP’s ‘quarantine’ threat to check domestic violence, Mumbai shopkeeper turns Good Samaritan

An old man looking for a train at Sealdah station in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) An old man looking for a train at Sealdah station in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

On day 22 of the Unlock 2.0, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rose to 63.13 per cent with a record 28,472 patients recuperating from the disease in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate further dropped to 2.41 per cent. According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, recoveries have surged to 7,53,049 exceeding active cases of coronavirus infection by 3,41,916. The health ministry said that effective clinical management of cases has led to an improvement in recovery figures while case fatality has been falling continuously.

However, many states imposed weekly lockdown amid growing number of cases. Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a six-day lockdown in the Valley, except for Bandipore district while Bhopal will go under lockdown from July 24 to August 3. The Manipur government has also announced a complete lockdown and curfew, starting tomorrow.

Amid all this, here are some heartwarming stories from across the country on day 22 of Unlock 2.0:

Mumbai shopkeeper turns Good Samaritan, takes care of abandoned old man

A shopkeeper in suburban Mahim has been taking care of an elderly man suffering from partial paralysis who was abandoned on streets by his Pune- based family four months ago when the lockdown came into force. Pradeep Shinde was forced to make a home outside a shop in Shanti Niketan building on Lady Jamshedji Road after his family members left him there to fend for himself.

With partial paralysis restricting his movement, Shinde finds it difficult to walk and would often be seen in a helpless state, said Faiz Sheikh, who owns a dairy shop in the locality. “When Shinde uncle told me about his plight, I provided him food during the lockdown. But things got worse with the arrival of monsoon and he was left with no safe shelter,” Sheikh said. At one point, the elderly man fell very ill due to the weather and had to be taken to a civic-run hospital nearby, he said. PTI

Pune ZP uses ‘quarantine’ threat to check domestic violence

A 35-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Pune district complained to a women’s safety and vigilance committee about domestic abuse, following which her husband fled the house fearing that he may be quarantined. After the enforcement of coronavirus-induced lockdown in March this year, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) set up a number of women’s safety and vigilance committees to check incidents of domestic violence.

As per the zilla parishad orders, men found guilty in such cases will be kept under institutional quarantine. However, despite the orders, no one was quarantined, Pune Zilla Parishad’s deputy chief executive officer Dattatraya Munde told PTI, adding that these committees have been helping in checking incidents of domestic violence. “More than the punishment, the aim is to put fear of law in the minds of men. The intention is not to break families,” he said. PTI

Indian-origin nurse in Singapore conferred with prestigious President’s Award

A 59-year-old Indian-origin nurse in Singapore has been conferred with the prestigious President’s Award for Nurses for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kala Narayanasamy was among the five nurses given the award, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. Narayanasamy, who is the Deputy Director of Nursing at Woodlands Health Campus, was awarded for using infection control practices, which she learned during the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak, in the current pandemic. She tapped on this experience to introduce workflows and standard operating procedures to convert wards at the Yishun Community Hospital to care for COVID-19 patients.

“All that we learned from SARS, we can put into place now,” the Channel News Asia quoted Narayanasamy, who pointed the short time period to put such procedures in place. PTI

Kashmir newspaper wins praise for campaign in which it gave away free face masks

A Kashmiri newspaper is being praised for taking “social responsibility to next level” after it distributed free face masks with Tuesday’s edition of the paper. Photos of the Urdu newspaper are being widely shared on social media and is receiving praise.

‘Roshni’, one of the oldest newspapers in Kashmir, encouraged readers to wear a mask due to the Covid-19 pandemic but also attached a disposable mask on its front page. The text on the page said: “Mask ka istemal zaroori hai (using a mask is necessary)”, with an arrow pointing to the attached mask.

“With this, not only you, but those around you can be protected from coronavirus,” it read.

