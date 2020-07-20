Unlock 2.0, Day 20: Pune society converts club into isolation unit; patients in Karnataka hospital dance; and more

NSS Volunteers make graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) NSS Volunteers make graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

India’s coronavirus infection tally crossed 11 lakh on Monday, with a record 40,425 cases reported in the last 24 hours, health ministry data said. With 681 fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 27,497. The 11-lakh mark comes three days after the country reported 10 lakh cases. There are 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered and one person has migrated. The recovery rate stands at 62.62 per cent. This is the first time that India has reported more than 40,000 infections in a day.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,40,47,908 samples have been tested so far, with 2,56,039 samples tested Sunday. Of the 681 deaths reported on Sunday, 258 were from Maharashtra, 91 from Karnataka, 78 from Tamil Nadu, 56 from Andhra Pradesh, 38 from Uttar Pradesh, 36 from West Bengal, 31 from Delhi, 20 from Gujarat and 15 from Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week, stating that community transmission of Covid-19 had been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal. The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Banerjee at the state secretariat.

Watch: Covid patients in Karnataka hospital dance their blues away

Asymptomatic coronavirus patients in Karnataka’s Ballari district organised a flash mob at a COVID-19 care centre in the district on Sunday.

The video of the flash mob has gone viral on social media. The patients, along with staff working at the care centre, danced to a popular Kannada song called ‘Mastu Mastu Hudgi Bandlu.’

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic #COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The flash mob was organised at Bellari’s Government Dental College, which has been converted into a COVID-19 care centre .

In the video, patients were seen wearing masks and dancing while following social distancing norms. The Ballari Superintendent of Police Twitter handle also shared the video and said, “ Real heroes Dance to the Beat To beat the blues, Our health warriors and others, At Ballari Covid Care Centre Covid +ve, but Be +ve, Mantra to Heal, Be +ve # BeatCoronaBlues”

Police, officials help with last rites in absence of fear-struck kin, neighbours

People are taking the help of police and government officials to perform the last rites of their loved ones, even those not dead of Covid-19, as relatives and neighbours are staying away fearing infection in coronavirus-affected Ganjam district of Odisha, officials said on Monday.

The state government has allowed gathering of a maximum of 20 people at the crematorium, but even relatives and neighbours are reluctant to attend funerals due to coronavirus anxiety. “COVID-scare has gripped people in Ganjam due to large number of cases,” district officials said.

Ganjam has reported the maximum 5,527 confirmed cases in Odisha, where the tally of positive patients stands at 18,110 as per the latest count. Of the total 97 COVID-19 fatalities in the state, 59 are from Ganjam.

A 45-year-old man, Narendra Raul, died due to diarrhoea at his residence in Godarapalli village last Saturday, while his 75-year-old mother, Jambhu, died of shock after coming to know of his death. Their family members had no option but to seek assistance from local administration as villagers did not come forward to help them, Hinjili block development officer (BDO) P K Patra said.

East Coast Railway carried 7,000 tonnes of medicines, equipment, essential items during lockdown

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has carried 7,000 tonnes of parcel, including fruits and vegetables, medicines and medical equipment, in the first quarter of the current fiscal, through special parcel express trains during the lockdown.

The parcels carried by the special trains between April and June included 6,160 tonnes of essential commodities, 31 tonnes of medicine and 20 tonnes of medical equipment, an ECoR statement said.

Traditionally, a major share of parcel traffic is carried in regular trains. During the lockdown, timetabled parcel trains were operated as a new concept as regular train services were suspended, it said.

“This was done to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities so that people do not face any scarcity of essential items during the lockdown,” it said.

Pune housing society converts club house into isolation unit

Amidst reports of a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Maharashtra, a housing society has converted its club house into an isolation facility. The facility in Sigma One Housing Society in Kothrud area houses six beds, an oxygen cylinder and concentrator, side tables, wheel-chairs and medicines.

It took just four days for members of the society to make necessary arrangements, after the idea was suggested by Dr Abhijeet Mantri, an ENT surgeon and a resident of the housing complex. The facility will cater to members of the society and office-bearers, when needed. Dr Mantri said on Monday the idea struck him amidst reports that COVID-19 patients are struggling to find beds in hospitals.

