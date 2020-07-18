Unlock 2.0, Day 18: Ex-Delhi MLA ensures dignified burial; Ex-Nagpur corporator becomes security guard to support family

A family visits Nariman point after unlock was announced. ( Express Photo) A family visits Nariman point after unlock was announced. ( Express Photo)

Even as the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to over 10,00,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said that the total number of recoveries has exceeded the active cases by 2.95 lakh. The country’s actual Covid-19 caseload is 3,58,692, while close to 18,000 people have recuperated from the disease in 24 hours taking the number of recoveries to 6,53,750.

Meanwhile, the Assam government today announced its decision to partially unlock Guwahati from Monday for next two weeks. During this, offices will be allowed to function with 30 per cent employees, private vehicles will remain suspended but auto and cabs will be allowed. Shops will open — on one side of road one day, other side next. The city will observe curfew from 6 pm to 6 am and total lockdown on weekends.

Besides, in UP, where the infection tally has pushed to 45,163, directives have been issued to all districts to use drone cameras to keep an eye on the movement of traffic and cleanliness work.

As we entered day 18 of unlock 2.0, Here are some interesting stories:

Ex-Delhi MLA ensures dignity in death for COVID-19 patients

With their families quarantined or refusing to perform their last rites due to the fear of catching the infection, former Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty and his team are ensuring dignity in death for COVID-19 patients. Shunty’s non-profit organisation Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBSSD) has been cremating unclaimed bodies for 25 years. The last few months, however, have been especially busy for SBSSD as bodies pile up in hospital mortuaries amid the pandemic. Shunty said local officials sought SBSSD’s help in March as the pandemic intensified in the national capital.

“Since then we have been providing ambulance, hearse and cremation services to anyone in need in cooperation with local administration and hospitals. As of Friday, bodies of 272 COVID-19 patients have been cremated with our help,” he said.

Shunty tested positive for COVID-19 last month and is quarantined at home with his wife, sons and over half a dozen staff. However, he is undeterred and waiting to join his team again.

“We are fine now but staying at home as per doctor’s advice. Our work is going on even though some of the staff have been infected. As soon as I fully recover, I will be out to help the people,” he said adding that he was pained by the stigmatisation of those infected with COVID-19.

Ex-Nagpur corporator becomes security guard to support family

A 72-year-old former corporator in Nagpur, who was once the chairman of the civic bodys standing committee, now works as a security guard at a city-based institution in which he was a trustee in the past.

The former corporator, Deorao Tijare, said he works as a guard in order to financially support his family.

Tijare first became a corporator in 1985 from Shanti nagar ward of the city. In 1991, he became the chairman of standing committee of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and trustee of the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT). He was elected corporator for the second time in 2002 from the same ward as an NCP candidate.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Tijare said that veteran politician Datta Meghe was his godfather in politics.

When asked why he was working as security guard after being in politics for so long, Tijare said, “I have to do this due to the financial constraints and to support my family. I have been working as a security guard since the last 4 to 5 years. I earn around Rs 7,000 per month.”

