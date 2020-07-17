Unlock 2.0, Day 17: Nonagenarians recover from Covid; contactless parking at Hyderabad airport, and more

Medical staff wearing PPE kit taking swab samples of corona suspects at a COVID testing centre at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsa Kendra in West Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha Medical staff wearing PPE kit taking swab samples of corona suspects at a COVID testing centre at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsa Kendra in West Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha

The Covid-19 tally in India crossed the grim milestone of one million to stand at 10,03,832 on Friday, after nearly 35,000 cases were registered within a span of 24 hours. As many as 25,602 deaths were recorded, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a measure to restrict the spread of the virus, Kolkata airport extended its ban of flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad till July 31. The Uttarakhand government is also considering the option of sealing the state’s borders and imposing complete lockdown on weekends in view of the surging COVID-19 cases, an official spokesman said on Friday.

Comvision implements complete contactless parking solution at Hyderabad airport

Traffic and transport technology solutions provider Comvision said on Friday that it has implemented its complete contactless parking solution with FASTag at the GMR Group-run Hyderabad International Airport, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The solution has led to an increase in the airport’s parking revenue by 30-40 per cent as it is a foolproof system with 100 per cent vehicle count and accurate time spent by each vehicle, the company said in a release. Comvision is an established player in the FASTag-based e-toll solutions with many toll plazas on national highways in India. It remains as one of the few NPCI-certified companies for issuer as well as acquirer services of FASTag in India.

The company is looking at replicating the solution, which has been functioning at the airport since July 9, at a pan-India level going forward as well as in international markets through strategic partnerships, said the release. The automated system entails a customer buying the NETC FASTag, which is linked to a prepaid account. It is based on a simple-to-use, reloadable electronic RFID tag, which enables automatic deduction of applicable parking charges while one drives through the car park without stopping for any cash transaction. (PTI)

Woman, her premature baby survive after high-risk surgeries at Delhi hospital

A woman and one of her premature twin babies have survived after to high-risk surgeries performed by doctors at a Delhi private hospital amid coronavirus scare, officials said on Friday. The woman recently underwent a dual surgery, wherein an intestinal blockage was successfully removed and a C-section was performed, with her giving birth to twins who were 14 weeks premature, they said.

“All of this happened in the thick of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. While both the babies miraculously survived, one of them developed complications, for which the baby had to undergo two invasive surgeries spanning over two months,” a spokesperson of Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh told PTI. The woman, 26-week pregnant with twins, was referred to the hospital with an “intestinal obstruction”. The patient needed to undergo two surgeries simultaneously — one to remove the blockage and a C-section to deliver the twins she was carrying, they said.

Since the babies were premature, there was a “very high chance” of them not surviving, doctors said. The woman underwent the dual surgery and delivered babies, a boy and a girl, around March-end. The girl weighed 800 g and the baby boy weighed 1,000 g, the spokesperson said. Dr Vivek Jain, director and head of department, neonatology, at the hospital said, “At the time of delivery, the twins were stabilised via ventilator support and medication for lung maturation and customised artificial nutrition was provided.” However, by the third day, one of the twins developed complications, an intestinal perforation, much like the initial condition of the mother, he said.

The baby boy needed surgery which was conducted in early April and a pouch was made on the side of the stomach and the intestine was left to heal. After six to eight weeks another surgery was performed on May 20 and the hole in the intestine was closed and was reconnected to itself, Jain said. However, against all odds, the babies went home fully recovered in June, the hospital authorities said. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh: 92-year-old man recovers from virus

A 92-year-old man, recovered from the coronavirus infection in Indore, one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, an official said on Friday. The nonagenarian, a resident of neighbouring Mhow town, had been admitted to a private hospital in Indore after he tested Covid-19 positive, the official said. The man was discharged from the hospital following his recovery, he said. Earlier, a 95-year-old woman had also recovered from this deadly infection in the district. (PTI)

90-year-old patient discharged after recuperating from Covid-19 in Goa

A 90-year-old woman was discharged from a Covid-designated hospital on Friday after successfully fighting the infectious disease for 23 days. She was critical at the time of admission, suffering from dementia and malnutrition, but steadily improved under the treatment and care of hospital doctors and staff. One more 91-year-old woman was cured and discharged a couple of weeks ago.

