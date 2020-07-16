Unlock 2.0, Day 16: Himachal CM prays for relief from pandemic, over 27,000 penalised for violation of guidelines in Ludhiana

Himachal Pradesh ministers Suresh Bhardwaj and Sarveen Chaudhary, state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal and Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood at a yajna ceremony Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Information & Broadcasting Department/Government of Himachal Pradesh) Himachal Pradesh ministers Suresh Bhardwaj and Sarveen Chaudhary, state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal and Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood at a yajna ceremony Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Information & Broadcasting Department/Government of Himachal Pradesh)

The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 10 lakh Thursday. As many as 32,696 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. More than 25,000 people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus so far in the country.

India’s numbers are currently being powered by high growth rates in Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. These states have seen sharp rise this month — they were reporting 400 to 600 cases every day till the end of June, but are now adding over 1,000 cases a day.

Globally, at least 13,512,692 people have been infected while 583,359 have died so far, according to the latest tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

On day 16 of Unlock 2.0, here are some interesting stories from across the country

Himachal CM Thakur prays for relief from coronavirus crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday took part in a yajna seeking divine intervention for relief from the coronavirus crisis. The religious programme was organised by the state BJP Mahila Morcha. “We have full faith in the Indian culture. Whenever any such crisis takes place, we hold religious programmes to pray to god,” the CM said, adding he prayed for a quick end to the coronavirus crisis.

Himachal ministers Suresh Bhardwaj and Sarveen Chaudhary, state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal and Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood were present on the occasion.

Ludhiana: Over 27,000 penalised for violation of coronavirus guidelines

Over 27,000 people have been issued challans worth Rs 1.14 crore so far for violating coronavirus-related guidelines, the Ludhiana police said Thursday. Commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said till July 15, challans worth Rs 1,14,83,800 were issued to violators. A total of 25,419 challans worth Rs 1,11,09,600 have been issued for not wearing masks and eight challans worth Rs 11,500 for violating home quarantine instructions.

Besides, 2,195 challans worth Rs 2,25,700 have been issued for spitting in public and 78 challans worth Rs 1,37,000 for violating social distancing instructions, said Agrawal.

Madhya Pradesh: Only 20 persons allowed at weddings, funerals in Indore

In an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Indore, the district administration has prohibited gathering of more than 20 people at weddings and funerals, an official said on Thursday. As per an order issued by district collector Manish Singh, which came into effect immediately, not more than 20 people can take part in weddings and funeral processions.

As per the previous order issued in the last week of June, the district administration had allowed 50 guests to attend a wedding, apart from 10 service providers like bands, hairdressers, etc. The official said that as per the fresh order, not more than 10 people can attend the wedding anniversary celebrations and birthday parties organised at home.

Religious functions and public ceremonies have been banned in the run-up to the festive season, he said. Meanwhile, at least 136 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the district to 5,632, chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said. While 280 persons have died in the district so far, 4,087 have recovered from the infection, he added.

