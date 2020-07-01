Unlock 2.0, Day 1: Tripura to distribute lemon, pineapple juice to boost immunity; Goa to open soon for tourists and more

The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date.

As India enters the second phase of unlockdown, it reported as many as 18,653 new cases of coronavirus and 507 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 5,85,493 with around 17,400 fatalities. Out of these, over 2,00,000 cases are active while around 3,47,978 people have so far recovered, the Health Ministry said.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date, news agency PTI reported. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 88,26,585 samples have been tested up to June 30, with 2,17,931 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 1 of unlock 2.0

Govt in Tripura to distribute lemon, pineapple juice to boost immunity

In an effort to boost the immunity of people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Tripura government has announced to distribute Vitamin-C rich fruits like lemons and pineapple juice to people for a month.

Tripura is famous for its queen pineapples, which have made a market in Dubai, Kuwait, Bangladesh and several other countries, including major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

“The state government will start distributing Vitamin-C enriched fruits especially pineapple and lemon from July 04. These fruits have been bought directly from the farmers so that they could also get benefits. The scheme will be monitored by the National Urban Livelihood Mission at grassroots level,” Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on his official Facebook page. The state cabinet has earmarked Rs. 1 crore for this project.

The distribution process is scheduled to start from July 04 at sub-divisional offices and local urban bodies from 12 PM to 4 PM. This would be a part of one-month long ‘Mukhya Mantri Corona Pratirodhak Abhiyan‘.

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday announced that the coastal state will be open to tourists starting July 2, as 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations.

Goa, one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, has remained shut for travellers since the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March.

The decision to restart tourism activities was taken during a state cabinet meeting, the minister said.

The tourism department has so far granted permission to 250 hotels, which can operate in keeping with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the state government.

AIIMS teams up with IIT-Delhi to launch plasma therapy app

Resident doctors of AIIMS with the help of IIT-Delhi students have developed a mobile application to track real-time Covid-19 patients in the hospital, who can become potential plasma donors following their recovery.

The app named COPAL-19 has details of patients who have already been discharged from AIIMS, those currently undergoing treatment and their blood groups so that patients who require plasma therapy can get it in time without any hassle, AIIMS RDA President, Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, said.

“Amidst a shortage of donors for plasma therapy, a team of AIIMS Resident Doctors along with IIT-Delhi team developed an app to correct the mismatch between COVID-19 discharged patients and patients requiring plasma donation. It was a great initiative by Dr Abhinav Singh Verma and IIT Delhi students,” Dr Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The app was launched on the occasion of Doctors’ Day at the hospital

As economic activities get a fresh lease of life with phase 2 of ‘Unlock’ kicking in, small and medium businessmen in Hyderabad are adopting to the post Covid-19 scenario by sensing the market demand.

Jumpsuits with a hoodie, a clinical face mask and a separate cover for shoes are the products Anand Kataria has started selling. (Express photo) Jumpsuits with a hoodie, a clinical face mask and a separate cover for shoes are the products Anand Kataria has started selling. (Express photo)

With masks, gloves, sanitisers and face shields being sold in almost every second shop, a businessman in Hyderabad is making his own PPE kits. His only rider: these reusable suits are not for clinical purposes.

Jumpsuits with a hoodie, a clinical face mask and a separate cover for shoes — all stitched in pure cotton and hence reusable — are the products Anand Kataria has started selling from his wholesale store in the city. The suits are available in two different shades of blue and also white.

“I have sold around 300 reusable PPE sets in the last 10-12 days. I don’t make any profit out of this but this helps me keep my 40 workers engaged in their job. Our regular business has taken a massive hit. There are no other orders,” says Kataria, who has also received bulk orders from Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

His reusable PPE set is available for Rs 850 and has been made keeping in mind that people have to live with the virus and venture out to earn their livelihoods.

