Unlock 1.0: Ensure strict patrolling for social distancing, Adityanath directs cops

A bus stand in Lucknow comes back to life with passengers queuing up on Monday, a day after bus services were allowed to resume. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With further lifting of lockdown restrictions and partial resumption of train services, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered strict patrolling by police in markets and parks and on highways to ensure that people adhere to the social distancing norms and wear masks all the time while they are out in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He also directed officials to ensure thermal scanners are available at all railway stations in the state.

Addressing a review meeting with senior officials on the Covid-19 situation in the state, he said officials of police, health and administration should be deployed at the railway stations to make sure social distancing norms are being followed.

“Everyone going inside stations should be thermally scanned and handbills regarding coronavirus prevention should be given to the passengers,” Adityanath said.

Adityanath said that industrial units should be run keeping in mind the standard operating procedures.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also emphasised on the cleanliness of hospitals and proper power supply to all medical facilities to avoid any inconvenience to the patients. “Both health and medical departments should make good arrangements at Covid hospitals,” he said.

He asked the officials to hasten the process of establishing new testing labs in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi also said that in order to enhance testing facility in the state, about 21 Truenat testing machines have been sent to different districts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed officials to prepare a plan to make sick industrial units functional. “The CM has asked for an action plan for starting the industries that have been shut down in the state so that more employment opportunities could be created,” Awasthi said.

He said that so far, skill-mapping of 24 lakh migrants has been completed.

In the first phase of unlock 1, the state government has instructed all the commissioners and district magistrates to allow the opening of liquor shops from 10 am to 9 pm in their areas. So far, these shops were allowed to stay open from 10 am to 7 pm.

