Unlock 1.0 in UP: malls to reopen, inter-state travel allowed with NCR riders

Following in the footsteps of the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday watered down its coronavirus-triggered lockdown with relaxations for malls, restaurants and interstate travel but continued to bar the entry of people from Delhi into Ghaziabad and Noida.

The revised lockdown guidelines have been extended till June 30 – the fifth such extension since March 25. They are more or less similar to what the Central government had announced on Saturday by giving more autonomy to states to choose their own template.

While restaurants, malls, hotels and religious places can reopen from June 8, other relaxations will come into effect immediately. Markets and shops, except a few exceptions, can remain open from 9 am to 9 pm. The new relaxations are not applicable to containment zones, according to a state government order issued on Sunday. Curfew time has been curtailed to 9 pm-5 am.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no mass gathering would be allowed and for marriages, prior permission was required. He stressed that in the coming days, further easing of the economy was in the offing.

Addressing a separate press conference in Luckow, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said all religious places, restaurants and hospitality services and malls need to take safety measures against coronavirus.

“People coming from hotspots/containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to enter Noida and Ghaziabad,” the state government order stated. Late in the night, the Noida administration decided to maintain the status quo on the movement of people from Delhi.

Awasthi said essentials and treatment would be provided to people in containment zones as per the Central government’s guidelines. “No other activities will be allowed in the containment zones. Security will also be provided here,” he said.

All industrial activities outside containment zones will be permitted with precautions like face mask, thermal screening and social distancing.

Vegetable wholesale markets can function from 4 am to 7 am. “Fruit and vegetable markets for common people will be open from 8 am to 8 pm in open areas to ensure social distancing. No weekly market will be allowed in urban areas, while in rural areas, weekly markets can operate with social distancing norms,” said the order.

Street vendors can operate after taking permission from authorities and will have to wear masks and follow other norms.

“Marriage halls can re-open with permission of only 30 people at a time,” said the order.

Taxis, maxi cab service, autorickshaws can ferry a specified number of passengers. Two-wheelers can run with a pillion rider. Roadways buses can also hit the road, provided they carry passengers not more than their seating capacity. Face mask is mandatory for passengers and bus driver.

Regarding schools, colleges, and coaching institutes, Awasthi said the state government would wait for Centre’s guidelines. Officials hinted that educational institutes may restart in the second leg of unlockdown starting July.

International flights and metro train services would stay shut till further orders, said Awasthi. “Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, bars and assembly halls, and other such places will remain shut util further orders,” he said.

The government also decided to reopen its office with 100 per cent attendance with three staggered shifts: 9 am to 5 pm; 10 am to 6 pm; and 11 am to 6 pm.

For earmarking containment zones in urban areas, he said, “If there is one case, then radius of 250 metres will be marked as a containment zone. If more than one case, then 500-metre radius will be marked as a containment zone with a buffer zone of 250 metres.”

An industrial building or office with positive case/cases will be closed for 24 hours and reopened after sanitisation, according to Awasthi.

For containment zones in rural areas, the government order said, “Where there is a single case, the containment zone will be the village population under that specific neighbourhood. Where more than one active case or cluster is found, then the entire population of the village concerned will be under containment zone and neighbouring areas will be buffer zones.”

