Unlock 1.0, Day 8: Indore groom fined for not wearing mask; cycle sales rise in Kolkata amid fear of transmission

With over 11,500 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Covid-19 infections in India on Monday rose to 3.32 lakh, with the death toll approaching the 10,000 mark. As per the latest Health Ministry, the toll stood at 9520, with the recoveries more than the active cases. While nearly 1.7 lakh people have recovered, there are over 1.5 lakh active infections in the country. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, has over 1 lakh cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of rapid antigen test kits for diagnosis of COVID-19 in containment zones and healthcare settings in combination with the RT-PCR test. The kits will allow faster diagnosis without laboratory examination.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Monday announced a complete lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kancheepuram districts from June 19 to June 30. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following an all-party meeting in Delhi chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, said the government had no plans to impose a lockdown in the national capital.

Here’s a curated list of some interesting stories across the country on day 6 of unlockdown:

COVID-19: Groom fined Rs 2,100 for not wearing mask in Indore

A groom was fined Rs 2,100 on Monday after civic officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the state’s worst coronavirus-hit district, saw him sit in a vehicle with 12 others, who were part of his marriage party, and none of them were wearing masks.

Indore Municipal Corporation Health Officer Vivek Gangrade said Dharmendra Nirale was fined while department officials were on a routine round to see if social distancing norms were being followed in view of the outbreak.

“While the administration has allowed 12 people to take part in a marriage function, in this case all 12 were sitting close inside a single vehicle, that too without wearing masks. We recovered Rs 2,100 as fine on the spot from Nirale,” he said.

The fine comprised Rs 1,100 for not maintaining social distance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks.

Cycle sales rise in Kolkata amid fear of COVID-19 transmission in public transport

Bicycle sales in Kolkata has witnessed a spurt amid the coronavirus crisis, with commuters looking for a good social distancing activity and an alternative to public transport. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the police to give cyclists more access to city roads though an organisation of bicycle enthusiasts said their demand for dedicated cycle lanes on major routes was yet to be met.

Bicycle dealers told cycle enthusiasts that there has been a threefold increase in demand for bicycles in the last two weeks as commuters are facing a tough time to report for work due to inadequate transport facilities, a member of Kolkata Cycle Samaj said on Monday. Many people are buying bicycles with modern features priced between Rs 8,000-15,000 for long distance rides.

Organic farming keeping former football captain fresh’ during lockdown

Former India football captain Gouramangi Singh has discovered a new passion for organic farming, which is keeping the ex-defender physically and mentally fresh during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown, reported PTI.

Currently with his family in Imphal due to the prevailing coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Gouramangi has spent the break from football expanding his kitchen garden by growing different varieties of vegetables with his siblings.

“We have a small patch of land, less than an acre. It is some walking distance from our house.

“We had a kitchen garden there for the last two years and over the lockdown period, my siblings and I have tried to expand it and grow different varieties of vegetables — such as chillies, turmeric, ginger, squash, corn, karela (bitter gourd), pumpkin, lauki (bottle guard),” Gouramangi said.

The former defender, who is currently the head coach of Hero 2nd Division League side FC Bengaluru United, added the experience has benefited him to make good use of the newly-found free time.

