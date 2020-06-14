Unlock 1.0, Day 7: MP temple installs touch sensor bell; Malda SP recommends cops herbal tea to boost immunity; and more

With nearly 12,000 new cases, Covid infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh. With nearly 12,000 new cases, Covid infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh.

After a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, and other authorities on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties active in Delhi on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, reported PTI. Earlier in the day, Shah assured Centre’s assistance to the capital.

With nearly 12,000 new cases, Covid infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh. The death toll also crossed the 9,000-mark to stand at 9,192. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone has over 1 lakh cases. India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil, and Russia. Globally, over 7.7 million people have been infected with nearly 4.3 lakh deaths.

The peak stage of Covid-19 in India may arrive around mid-November, during which there could be a paucity of isolation and ICU beds, and ventilators, according to a study. The study conducted by researchers from an Operations Research Group constituted by the ICMR also said the implementation of eight-week lockdown along with strengthened public health measures delayed the peak of the pandemic by an estimated 34 to 76 days, and helped bring down the number of infections by 69 to 97 per cent. This allowed time for the healthcare system to shore up resources and infrastructure.

Here’s a curated list of some interesting stories across the country on day 6 of unlockdown:

MP temple installs touch sensor bell, developed by a Muslim

As religious places reopen for devotees after easing of restrictions, a famous Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur has installed a bell with sensor, which can ring without the need for physically touching it.

This contactless bell, developed by an elderly Muslim man, has been fitted at the famous Ashtmukhi Pashupatinath Mahadev temple to avoid physical contact and thereby curb the spread of coronavirus. In Hindu temples, bells are usually hung in the area or porch preceding the inner sanctum and devotees ring them as an invocation to the deity.

Temples across Madhya Pradesh have reopened after two months with strict guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs), which includes that devotees cannot ring the bells.

Malda SP advises policemen to consume warm water, herbal tea to boost immunity

Superintendent of police in West Bengal’s Malda district has advised police personnel under his jurisdiction to consume warm water, milk, spices and homeopathic medicines to increase their immunity against novel coronavirus, a district police officer said.

The suggestion was made by Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria to officers of all police units, inspector in charges and officer in charges of police stations under his jurisdiction in Malda district.

The men in uniform have been asked to drink warm water or a special herbal tea or lemon juice. The herbal tea should be prepared using “tulsi leaves, dalchini, kali mirch, shunthi and kishmish and taken once or twice daily mixed with jaggery (gur) or lemon juice”.

Elderly at old age homes cook, exercise, to keep dark thoughts away

Cooking, exercising, baking and gardening are among the means adopted by the elderly at old age homes to keep dark thoughts away during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many elderly say they have had a difficult life — facing abuse and torture from their own family members — but trying to cope up with the trauma of being highly vulnerable to COVID-19 has proved to be another turning point in their lives.

Many senior citizens, living in old age homes, told PTI how they are dealing with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Nirmala aunty, as she is fondly called at the Mann Ka Tilak old age home in Delhi, keeps herself busy through cooking.

“I love cooking and I regularly help out with the kitchen. If it’s not too hot, I sit outside in the garden and help chop up the vegetables,” the 65-year-old said. “Being busy keeps away all the dark thoughts that sometimes come in my head.”

Sam, another resident of the old-age home, uses exercise to keep himself fit and healthy

“I exercise daily and do yoga to keep myself fit and healthy. All the residents join me in the morning yoga session,” the 75-year-old said. “We end the session with a few minutes of meditation. It leaves everyone very refreshed.”

