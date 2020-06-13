Unlock 1.0, day 6: RPF deploys robot for screening in Pune; MP to organise job fairs for labourers; and more

Visitors at Sukhna lake in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Visitors at Sukhna lake in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

With over 11,400 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally in India rose to 308,993 on Saturday, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced another round of video-conference with chief ministers from across states next week. On June 16 and 17, Modi is scheduled to hold an interaction with state CMs, with the second day of the video-conferencing set aside states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and others seeing a spurt in cases and death numbers.

A spike of 1 lakh cases was recorded in the last 10 days. According to John Hopkins University, India took the longest to cross the 3 lakh threshold out of the four worst-affected nations. With 386 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in India stands at 8,884, the Union Health Ministry said.

Here’s a curated list of some interesting stories across the country on day 6 of unlockdown:

COVID-19: RPF deploys multi-purpose robot for pax screening

The Railway Protection Force unit of Central Railway has deployed a robot to thermally screen and record temperature of passengers at Pune station in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

The robot, named Captain ARJUN, acronym for “always be responsible and just use to be nice”, displays the temperature in a panel with a response time of 0.5 seconds, said a CR release. If the temperature of the passenger is higher than the reference range, the robot will sound an alarm, it added. It also has a two-way communication mode, voice and video facilities as well as the ability to speak in the local language, the CR release further said.

MP govt to organise job fairs for labourers

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to organise employment fairs across the state for labourers, including the migrant workers who returned home from different states after losing their jobs during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said. These job fairs will be held from the third week of June, a public relations department official said.

“Labourers who have registered themselves with the government will be invited to the fairs to interact with employers like factory owners, contractors, builders and placement agencies,” he said. The government will make arrangements to ferry the workers to such fairs and back home. They will be provided with food and water during the events, he added. According to the official, social distancing and other standard operating procedures would be maintained at these fairs to curb the virus spread.

‘Special’ passing-out parade held at Naval air station Chennai

A ‘special’ passing out parade (POP) adhering to all social distancing norms was held at the Naval Air Station Rajali at Arakkonam, near Chennai, on Saturday. The POP was held to mark the graduation of the 94th Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC), and eight Navy pilots were awarded with the prestigious “Wings of Gold” by Commodore Shreerang Joglekar, Commanding Officer INS Rajali, a Defence release here said.

“A special Passing-out Parade (POP) adhering to all safety and social distancing norms was held at the Naval Air Station Rajali, Arakkonam,” it said.

The pilots underwent rigorous flying and ground training for 20 weeks at Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the Helicopter Training School (HTS). The release said due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, training activities for the pilots at HTS had to be “severely restricted keeping in mind the safety aspects against COVID-19.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd