Unlock 1.0, Day 23: Goats and sheep quarantined in Karnataka; over 100 test positive after attending wedding in Bihar and more

India on Tuesday reported over 18,000 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 5,66,840 in the country. The daily-increase of cases recorded on Tuesday was slightly down from Sunday’s record of 19,906 cases. With 418 fresh deaths recorded, the death toll now stands at 16,893 in the country.

Despite the rising caseload, the recovery rate of patients is fast approaching 60 per cent , the Health Ministry said. As on date, there are 1,19,696 more recovered patients than Covid-19 active cases. Meanwhile, according to ICMR, a cumulative total of 86,08,654 samples have been tested up to June 29 with 2,10,292 samples tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the last day of Unlock 1.0. In his televised address, Prime Minister Modi announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for 80 crore people till the end of November.

Speaking on the coronavirus situation, he said India is comparatively in a better position compared to many countries of the world, as timely imposition of lockdown and other decisions have saved lakhs of lives. He also expressed concern that since ‘Unlock-1’ began there is an increasing “negligence” in personal and social behaviour.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 23 of unlockdown.

In Karnataka, goats and sheep quarantined after shepherd contracts virus

About 50 goats and sheep have been kept in isolation at a village in Tumakuru district after a shepherd tested positive for coronavirus, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

The villagers panicked when they noticed that some goats and sheep at Godekere village in Gollarahatti taluk were having respiratory problems, an officer in the animal husbandry department of the district said.

“A few of the animals whom the shepherd had reared developed respiratory problems…Now that there is corona scare everywhere, people are afraid that the animals too have contracted the disease,” the officer told.

Veterinary experts suspect that the animals are suffering from Peste des petits ruminants (PPR), also known as goat plague, and mycoplasma infection. However, another official said that the animals have been quarantined because PPR and mycoplasma too are communicable diseases and can spread to other animals.

Over 100 test positive in Bihar after attending a wedding ceremony

A wedding ceremony in rural Patna a fortnight ago where the groom was running high fever, two days before he died and his body cremated without being tested for Covid-19, appears to have set off the biggest infection chain in Bihar so far, health department officials said.

More than 100 people have tested positive in Paliganj sub-division of Patna district, about 55 km from the state capital, in the last few days, out of over 350 who have been tested upon contact tracing, they said. Fifteen of his relatives who attended the wedding tested positive for the contagion and apparently infected others.

The groom was a software engineer based in Gurugram and had returned home for his marriage in the last week of May. A few days after the ’tilak’ ceremony, he started showing symptoms of the disease, news agency PTI reported.

On June 15, the date of the wedding, he was running a high fever and wanted the ceremony to be deferred, but relented upon the insistence of family members who made him swallow paracetamol tablets and go through the rituals. However, two days later, his condition deteriorated and he died while being taken to a hospital.

The body was cremated in a huff, without the authorities being informed. But somebody telephoned the district magistrate and narrated the whole episode.

Facing a brunt due to Covid-19 lockdown, the tourism industry in Coorg (Kodagu) has come up with an innovative initiative to attract tourists.

Homestays and resorts in Coorg have started a ‘Work-from-resort’ also called ‘workation’ initiative, where employees can stay at the homestays or resorts and work from there. The resorts have come up with attractive packages that offer rooms at affordable rates.

Few homestays in the hilly district have started to invest in internet connections since most of the places in Coorg have a poor data connection.

The step has been taken to boost the income and tourism sector in the district, a few homestay owners in the district said, adding that the increase in Covid-19 cases in the area continues to be an obstruction in getting new bookings.

Amidst pandemic, IIT-Delhi breaks record of previous years’ campus placements

Despite an economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has broken its previous years’ record of campus placements. According to the officials, over 1,100 offers, including multiple pre-placement ones, were made to the institute’s graduating students from various national and international organisations.

Earlier, IIT-Delhi had to re-conduct the second phase of its placement drive as several companies rescinded their offers.

“IIT Delhi has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4 per cent. Approximately, 85.6 pc undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute got placed,” said S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS)

Earlier, IIT-Delhi had to re-conduct the second phase of its placement drive as several companies rescinded their offers. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode, through which around 100 students bagged job offers.

