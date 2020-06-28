Unlock 1.0 Day 21: Delhi Police reaches out to personnel to address stress; UP villagers take up canal-cleaning project on their own

Maharashtra tops the tally with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths. Maharashtra tops the tally with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths.

With nearly 20,000 fresh infections reported in the past 24 hours, India now has over 5.28 lakh Covid cases. As many as 410 deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 16,095. While active infections stand at 2,03,051, as many as 3,09,713 patients have recovered so far. The last one lakh cases have been added in less than a week. As testing has been increased across the country, “a cumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to June 27 and 2,31,095 samples have been tested on Saturday,” the ICMR said.

The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 1,00,000, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 1,06,661 as on Saturday, the ministry said. A total of 3,09,712 patients have been cured of Covid so far with 13,832 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. “The recovery rate is 58.56 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients,” the ministry said.

Maharashtra tops the tally with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths. Eight states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal — contribute 85.5% of the active caseload and 87% of the total deaths in India, Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting held yesterday highlighted.

Almost a month into Unlock 1.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people have to remain more vigilant compared to the lockdown period. India has always transformed adversities into stepping stones to success and this year won’t be different, he said.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 21 of unlockdown.

Delhi Police reaches out to personnel to address stress

Delhi Police personnel have been among the frontline workers during the Covid outbreak, which has not only put them at a greater physical health risk but also amplified their stress levels due to personal reasons, officials told PTI. There is a 30-year-old constable who now sanitises his hands at a gap of every two or three minutes and remains isolated from family members even at home. He also has sleep disorders now that developed around March 15, when the pandemic threat had started to peak, they said.

In another case, a 42-year-old sub-inspector, who lost his mother due to Covid, is overly stressed thinking he or his family might contract the infection now.

A woman personnel, who is spending more time at home during the pandemic, is tensed because her family wants her to get married but she feels that as a sole bread earner of the family she needs to take care of her younger brother, who has health issues, and her elderly mother.

There are also personnel who are stressed due to domestic issues like some property dispute in their native districts outside Delhi, or physical health issues such as blood pressure or diabetes too. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Police has initiated a campaign to reach out to its personnel who are distressed due to personal or health issues and provide them with expert professional help, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Bhatia told PTI.

No work for them under MGNREGA, UP villagers take up canal-cleaning project on their own

Unable to find work under the MGNREGA, a group of villagers have started on the laborious task of cleaning a canal so that water reaches its tail-end. About 70 labourers from Naugava village in Naraini tehsil have decided to do it for free to give life again to land turning barren. Authorities now want to pay them for the job they have taken upon themselves, but the villagers have turned down the offer.

Shyamlal, one of the workers, told PTI that the villagers were not finding work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. A stretch of the 40-km-long canal between Guhala Kalan and Divli villages was also not cleaned for years, he adds.

“Due to this, the fertile agriculture land was becoming barren. I was sitting idle since I did not get any job under the MGNREGA. Then I thought that I should clean the canal so that water reaches its tail-end and we are able to grow foodgrains to feed our children,” he says. Another labourer, Ramswaroop, says people from nearby villages have donated food to them, which is being cooked by women involved in this Gulabrani, Mamta, Sumitra and Rani are among the women taking care of the task. They have named their kitchen “Shramdaan Rasoi”. At present, 65-70 people are involved in the initiative, says Gulabrani.

A rare flower blooms amid slump in tourism in JK’s Bhaderwah

In the picturesque valley in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the slump in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as less human intervention has led to a bumper crop of ‘digitalis purpurea’, a flower species primarily native to temperate Europe, reported news agency PTI.

Experts have predicted a bigger crop of the wild flowers, also known as foxgloves, next year generating hope among the tourism players who were expecting a good tourist season after last year’s turnout of over four lakh visitors from April to June.

The slump in tourism due to the COVID-19, however, is being used by the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) to create more infrastructure to welcome the travellers next season in a better way.

The ‘foxglove’ is a woodland plant with delicate and fragrant bell-shaped flowers that look like wind chimes. Primarily native to the cool temperate zones of Europe, this plant grows wildly in the woods and high altitude meadows of Bhaderwah valley and the famous hill resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

