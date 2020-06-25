Unlock 1.0, Day 18: In a first, Mumbai dabbawala dies of Covid; mobile app to enable people easy access to blood

According to ICMR, a total of 75,60,782 samples have been tested up to June 24 with 2,07,871 samples being tested on Wednesday. According to ICMR, a total of 75,60,782 samples have been tested up to June 24 with 2,07,871 samples being tested on Wednesday.

India registered its worst single-day increase in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, recording more than 16,000 coronavirus infections, to push the overall tally to 4.73 lakh as the number of fatalities also jumped by 418, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry said there are 33.39 Covid-19 cases in India for every one lakh population, against the global average of 114.67. Also, the country has 1.06 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world and the global average is 6.24.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,42,900. Gujarat has recorded 28,943 instances of the viral infection while Telangana has so far reported 10,331 cases, according to health ministry data. As Delhi overtook Mumbai as the city with the highest case count, the Delhi government has prepared an ambitious plan —house-to-house screening in containment zones by June 30, and in the rest of the city by July 6.

A central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials in strengthening Covid-19 management efforts in those areas, the ministry said on Thursday. According to officials, the team will also review the measures undertaken by the states for containment of Covid.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 18 of unlockdown.

Harsh Vardhan launches mobile app to enable people have easy access to blood

A mobile application that would enable people to access “safe blood” easily, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday.

Developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) under the Digital India scheme, the application will bring transparency and facilitate single-window access to blood services of the Indian Red Cross Society, officials said.

Vardhan said, “In the last few months, I received several complaints from people facing difficulties in accessing safe blood. Many people require blood-related services regularly because of certain medical conditions in their families. Through this app, four units of blood can be requisitioned at a time and the blood bank will wait for 12 hours for the person to collect it.”

Covid-19 claims life of Mumbai dabbawala

Coronavirus has claimed the life of a 39-year-old ‘dabbawala’ (tiffin carrier) in Mumbai, the first from the fraternity to succumb to the infection, an officer-bearer said on Thursday. Talking to PTI, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Subhash Talekar, said that he died due to the infection at Nair Hospital on Wednesday evening.

“He was a resident of Malad, where coronavirus positive cases have seen a sharp increase. He is survived by

his wife and a five year-old son,” he said. His wife has been quarantined now, Talekar said. Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the business of the city’s dabbawalas has been severely impacted as they depend on lakhs of daily customers.

Over 18 lakh people given ayurvedic concoction against virus: Rajasthan minister

Over 18 lakh people in Rajasthan were given an ayurvedic concoction as an immunity booster against coronavirus, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday. The minister said that the process for the distribution of the concoction (kadha) is still on.

Around 18.84 lakh people have been given a kadha from March 13 to June 24 for the prevention of the infection, the minister said, adding that the ayurvedic mixture was also given to corona warriors and their families. He said the state government is not leaving any stone unturned to promote the ayurvedic medical system.

People are also being given immunity boosters mentioned in homeopathy and Unani medical systems, he said. Apart from this, he said, the Ayurveda Department had started a giloy (a kind of herb) plantation campaign, ‘Amrita’, last month under which 1.50 lakh saplings are being planted.

