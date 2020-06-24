Unlock 1.0, Day 17: Machine at Indore airport to ensure social distancing; Smartphones worth Rs 2 crore recovered in Jaipur; and more

Delhi, which has the second-highest Covid-19 case count in the countyr, on Tuesday reported close to 4,000 new cases. Delhi, which has the second-highest Covid-19 case count in the countyr, on Tuesday reported close to 4,000 new cases.

With India reporting 465 deaths and 1,59,68 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections on Wednesday crossed the 4.5 lakh-mark to reach 4,56,183, including 14,476 casualties. As many as 1,83,022 are active cases and 2,58,685 people have been treated and discharged. Even as there has been a consistent surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the number of recoveries continues to be higher than active cases, by a margin of 75,662 as of Tuesday.

Delhi, which has the second-highest cases, on Tuesday reported close to 4,000 new cases, more than any other state. Even Maharashtra, which has more than double the number of cases in Delhi, has never reported these many new infections. Delhi’s caseload is currently growing at almost twice the national growth rate, and can potentially overtake Mumbai. Mumbai, which has 68,410 cases, is growing much slowly, and on Tuesday added only 842 new cases.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 17 of unlockdown.

Smart machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors at Indore airport to ensure social distancing

A smart machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors has been installed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport in Madhya Pradesh which warns people to keep a safe distance when a gap of one metre is not maintained.

The machine relays messages in both Hindi and English, like “Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye and Keep Distance, Stay Safe”. It also has an in-built alarm. Airport director Aryma Sanyal said the machine was developed by a private firm and is equipped with artificial intelligence-based sensors.

The machine was inaugurated by Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani on Wednesday. “This machine will make people aware about the COVID-19 threat and also help in checking the spread of the infection,” Lalwani said.

1,432 smartphones worth Rs 2 crore recovered in coronavirus lockdown period: Jaipur police

The Jaipur police recovered over 1,400 smartphones worth around Rs 2 crore in the coronavirus lockdown period, an officlal said on Wednesday.

As the crime rate reduced in the period, a special campaign was started, under which 1,432 smartphones worth around Rs 2 core were recovered from parts of the districts, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told PTI.

Srivastava said it had come to the fore that a few people were involved in selling these phones by issuing new bills. Information is being collected and action will be taken against them, Srivastava said. He said apart from the mobile phones recovered under the campaign, 1,509 were traced in the past three years. The officer said people can lodge acomplaint about missing phones through the Rajcop Citizen app.

Ace shooter Manu Bhaker driving tractors, riding horses and painting

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of relenting, ace shooter Manu Bhaker has taken to driving tractors in the fields while pursuing hobbies such as painting and horse riding, breaking the monotony of training daily. With sporting activities yet to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhaker continues to train at her home in Goria village, in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

The 18-year-old shooter is also looking to do different things to ensure she remains in perfect shape both physically and mentally. “It’s been a long while since the pandemic started. I am painting and horse-riding and have also driven a tractor in the fields,” Bhaker told PTI during an interaction.

With the pandemic forcing a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and many other competitions also either pushed back or cancelled, it has become a challenge for athletes to stay focused.

“I am training hard and staying focused. Yoga and meditation have a big role to play, especially during the present difficult times . They help us tackle mental and physical problems. When you do meditation, you get a lot of mental strength, you know how to stay focused,” she added.

Asked about the possible challenges athletes might face when the situation normalises and sporting activities resume, Bhaker said it should not be much of a problem for her.

