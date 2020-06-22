Unlock 1.0, Day 15: ‘TikTok therapy’ for patients in Mizoram; statues of former TN CMs masked up; and more

Goa on Monday registered its first death due to coronavirus infection. Goa on Monday registered its first death due to coronavirus infection.

The number novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday. Of these cases, 1,74,387 are active infections, while 2,37,196 patients have been discharged. The death toll in the country stands at 13,699. India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh people is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said Monday. For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said. It was referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.

Goa on Monday registered its first death due to coronavirus infection. The victim, an 85-year-old man from Morlem, had tested positive for the infection and passed away at a hospital. Meanwhile, assuring that necessary steps are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe. Team Goa is united.”

Amid the uptick in infections in the national capital, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to delineate all containment zones afresh, enumerate all households even outside containment zones, conduct a serological survey among 20,000 Delhiites, and associate every district with a big hospital.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 15 of unlockdown.

Statues of former TN CMs masked up to create awareness on COVID-19

Two statues of former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran wearing protective face masks, apparently to create awareness among public on prevention of coronavirus, took residents by surprise.

Anxious moments were witnessed as people were in a dilemma over whether to remove the masks or inform the district officials. However, some in the area removed them, police said. Police suspect that the masks were put on the statues to create awareness among people. However, investigations are on to ascertain who was behind it, they said.

In this Mizoram Covid Care Centre, ‘TikTok therapy’ for asymptomatic patients

The medical team in their PPE suits (left) and during one of the videos. The medical team in their PPE suits (left) and during one of the videos.

In a Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, a TikTok dance-off is underway. “When I first saw the video of the doctors dancing, I knew this wasn’t for them,” said an 18-year-old patient over the phone from the CCC, with a laugh, “But we took it up as a challenge.”

The doctor, 31-year-old Elsadai B Lalbersiama — who is the Medical Officer at the CCC — concedes. “Maybe at the end of this all, I will become a good dancer,” he said.

Two weeks back, when Lawngtlai district — which borders Bangladesh in the west and Myanmar in the south — reported its first Covid cases, Dr Lalbersiama formed a Whatsapp group for the medics and patients. “This was to convey information to them, set reminders about medicine, exercise etc,” said Dr Lalbersiama. All eight patients — who had returned to Mizoram from Delhi — were asymptomatic.

However, the group soon became a means to share not just somber medical instructions, but funny stickers and lately, TikTok dance videos. “We decided that we [the doctors] would dance using the app, post our videos and ask them to share theirs too,” said Dr Lalbersiama, 31. “Like a TikTok challenge.”

Thousands of couples in Bengal tie knot sans pomp and show

With pared-down guest lists and minimal arrangements devoid of feasts and grand processions, thousands of couples in Bengal have tied the knot in simple and intimate ceremonies amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

At least 5,750 weddings were registered during April and May in Bengal, especially in districts that were largely unaffected by the outbreak during the first few weeks after the imposition of the lockdown, an official of the Registrar of Marriages said here on Monday.

In Kolkata and its adjoining areas, however, the numbers went down as coronavirus cases spiked, and the government put in place restrictions in containment zones, he said.

“Many of these couples who solemnised their marriages recently had given notice much ahead of the shutdown. Their marriages were registered in accordance with rules,” the official told PTI.

UP man who stole Rs 600 to stop hunger pangs gets help from Kerala jail officials

Hunger and love for his mother prompted him to steal Rs 600 from a bank and escape from jail, but his heartbreaking tale moved officials in Kerala enough to help the 21-year old migrant job seeker secure bail and join his family in Uttar Pradesh.

After getting stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, left jobless and even forced to beg at one stage, it was a happy reunion for Ajay Babu, who reached his village Sisolar in Hamirpur district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

It was made possible thanks to collective efforts by some good samaritans in the Kerala jail department, a lawyer from Kasargod district and officials of the legal services authority who were sympathetic to the man’s plight, they told PTI.

He was given Rs 500 pocket money and two pairs of dresses and accommodated in a Delhi-bound train on Saturday,

