Unlock 1.0, Day 14: Vadodara cop booked for ‘birthday celebrations’; students launch helpline for jobs; and more

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike in new cases, with over 3,600 Covid-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike in new cases, with over 3,600 Covid-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

Registering 15,413 new cases in the past 24 hours, India now has over 4.10 lakh confirmed infections. Of these, 1,69,451 are active cases, while 2,27,755 patients have already been discharged. With 306 deaths, the toll now stands at 13,254. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike in new cases, with over 3,600 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, PTI reported. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital rose to over 56,000, while the death toll stood at 2,112.

For the first time since it was instituted on June 21, 2015, Yoga Day celebrations were held virtually due to coronavirus. This year’s theme is “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family”. Addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need to build immunity in defeating the disease and said that the world is feeling the need for yoga more seriously than ever due to the corona pandemic.

Here are other interesting stories from across the country on day 14 of unlockdown:

A police constable attached with Chhani police station in Vadodara has been booked for participating in birthday celebrations during curfew hours, police said on Sunday. A purported video of the celebrations had gone viral on June 20 and was brought to the notice of higher police officials. As per the complaint, the incident took place on a service road outside Saptapadi party plot in Chhani.

Despite the relaxations by the state government since June 1, curfew hours continue to be in force between 9 pm and 5 am.

In the purported video, the participants are seen bursting crackers on the road, with bikes parked nearby and four cakes tabled on them. As the group sings birthday wishes and captures the entire event on their cameras, they are also heard telling each other that they should not circulate or share the video with anyone.

Delhi Police holds yoga session for personnel to de-stress, boost immunity

Delhi Police organised an hour-long yoga session for its personnel on the International Day of Yoga on Sunday to de-stress them and enhance their immunity, police said. Around 100 officers and staffers of Delhi traffic police led by its Special Commissioner Taj Hassan and Joint Commissioner Meenu Chaudhary took part in the yoga session, they said.

According to police, the idea was to also help the personnel increase their concentration level, through certain yoga ‘asanas’ such as ‘Sukshma Vyayam’, ‘Bramari’, ‘Nadi Shodan Pranayam’, ‘Bhastrika Pranayam’ and ‘Chakra’ meditation. The Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) also organised a yoga session at the office of their president Pratima Shrivastava. A limited number of team leaders and officers attended the event due to social distancing norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students-run think-tank launches helpline to find jobs for lockdown-hit workers in Delhi-NCR

A group of students from IITs, IIMs and other reputed institutions on Sunday launched a pilot project and a helpline number to help those who lost their jobs during the coronavirus-necessitated lockdown find work.

The students, who have created Students For Involved Governance and Mutual Action (SIGMA), are being assisted by Deputy Commissioner, Delhi, Abhishek Singh, and bureaucrat Durga Shakti Nagpal in their endeavour.

The helpline — 8800883323 — “ekatra” was conceptualized by the students to help the hiring of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers across Delhi-NCR, Singh said during the online launch of the pilot project and the helpline number.

The helpline will be operational from 10 am to 7 pm everyday. Student volunteers will attend calls from potential employers and workers and take note of their requirements.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd