Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Congress not a fascist party, open to discussion: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also said no one should underestimate the Congress as it is the only party which can bring down the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a supporter on the 100th day of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa district, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said people in his party are free to express their opinions.

“Our party is not a dictator or fascist party. We are open to discussion. We do not have a problem in having people with different opinions,” Gandhi said on being asked about the alleged leadership crisis in the Rajasthan Congress.

Also Read: |China threat can’t be ignored, they are preparing for war: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan’s Jaipur to celebrate 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi also said no one should underestimate the Congress as it is ideologically driven and is the only party which can bring down the BJP.

“A lot of people have this fantasy that the Congress party is finished. But I can say that the Congress party can never be finished and mark my words the BJP is going to be taken down by the Congress party,” he said.

Also Read: |For Rahul Yatra’s passage, Haryana Congress pulls out all stops, sweeps rifts under red carpet

Gandhi also said that when the yatra entered Madhya Pradesh, critics questioned the response as it was a Hindi heartland. In Rajasthan, questions were again raised but the critics were silenced with the number of people that turned out to join the Yatra, he said.

“Lakhs of people have come out to join the yatra. We got the best response in Rajasthan,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 06:46:20 pm
