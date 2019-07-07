Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal constituted to adjudicate ban on Jamaat-e-Islami

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal will hold its sitting at Jammu on July 13 to decide if there existed sufficient cause to declare Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami an unlawful association.

Pointing out that the Tribunal presided over by a Delhi high court judge, Justice Chander Shekhar, will hold sitting at the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, from 10.30 am onwards, an official statement here read: “accordingly, all those who are interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Actitivies (Presidention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Buiilding, Sher Shah Road, New Delhiand shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross examination, if any, before the Tribunal’’.

The Central Government had on February 28 last declared JeI an unlawful association for a period of five years. After the declaration of ban, the state police had in a crackdown arrested a large number of its members across the state.

The ban order was challenged in the State High Court with petitioner stating that the organization has been existing for past more than 60 years working for the socio-religious well being of the society and it had even contested assembly and Lok Sabha elections under a registered election symbol. He had assailed the order saying that it was imposed without giving organisation a chance to represent its case.