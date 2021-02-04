Unity of country is our priority: PM Modi at inauguration of Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated the Chauri Chaura Centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh and released a postage stamp via video link.

The Chauri Chaura incident took place on 4 February 1922 at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur district when a large group of protesters participating in the Non-cooperation movement, clashed with police who opened fire. The demonstrators attacked and set fire to a police station, killing all of its occupants. The incident led to the death of three civilians and 22 policemen.

The UP government has planned a year of celebrations in all 75 districts of the state in the memory of the martyrs.

Virtually addressing the inaugural function of the year-long festivities, PM Modi said the martyrs of Chauri Chaura incident have not received their due respect in India’s history and lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for taking the responsibility to celebrate the contribution of the freedom fighters.

“The Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. The message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people,” PM Modi said.

He further termed it “unfortunate” that the martyrs of the historic incident incident have not been discussed as much as they should have been. “Although, they have not been given significance in the pages of history, their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us,” he added.

Amidst growing unrest in Uttar Pradesh over the three contentious farm laws, the Prime Minister said farmers have been behind the progress of the country and added that they also played an important role in the Chauri Chaura struggle.

Stating that his government has taken steps to make farmers self-reliant in the last six years, Modi asserted that the agriculture sector has grown even during the pandemic. “We have taken several steps in the interest of farmers. To make mandis profitable for farmers, 1,000 more mandis will be linked to e-NAM,” the PM said in his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further called upon the citizens to take a pledge to give priority to the unity of the country and its respect above everything else. “With this feeling, we have to move forward along with each and every citizen of India,” he said.

The Chauri Chaura incident marked the end of Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement against the British colonial rule, as he halted the movement on national level.

Despite Gandhi’s withdrawal, 25 freedom fighters died due to revenge jurisdiction by British.