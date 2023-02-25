United Oppn can restrict BJP to 100 seats in 2024… Cong needs to take call fast: Nitish Kumar at Mahagathbandhan rally

At a time when talks regarding a united Opposition front in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are rife, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be restricted to 100 seats if all parties, including the Congress, come together.

Addressing a Mahagathbandhan rally in Bihar’s Purnea, the JD (U) supremo asserted that the ball was in Congress’s court, and that it needed to make a quick decision.

“If all the opposition parties, including the Congress, come together and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly, the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats,” he said.

He added, “But the Congress will have to take a quick decision in this regard. If you (Congress) accept my suggestion, we can restrict the saffron party to under 100 seats. If you don’t, you know what will happen.”

Kumar also claimed his only goal was to work for unifying the opposition in order to unseat the BJP. “I will keep trying to make it a reality. The BJP needs to be wiped out from the entire country,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, the party said that there was an “urgent need” for a united Opposition to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on “common ideological grounds”.

The party added that it would do everything possible to “identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces” and asserted that the emergence of any third force would provide an advantage to the BJP.