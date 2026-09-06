India backs UN world map resolution, draws firm line on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashnir and Ladakh remains non-negotiable (File photo, Pexels).

Having voted in favour of the world map with equal-area projections, India said Sunday that the United Nations-initiated proposed world map must depict the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in accordance with the country’s official map, and any “inaccurate” or “misleading” representation will be unacceptable.

New Delhi’s statement came two days after it voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution aimed at correcting the world map to promote a more accurate representation of continental landmasses.

The resolution titled ‘Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World’s Regions, Particularly Africa’ was adopted on September 4.