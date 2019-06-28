Value their role in global affairs: China on India’s bid for non-permanent UNSC seat

China on Friday said it valued India’s role and position in the international affairs, thus backing New Delhi’s candidature for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India’s candidature for a two-year term from 2021-22 was unanimously endorsed by both China and Pakistan.

Advertising

“We value India’s position and its role in international and regional affairs and look forward to India’s positive contribution to maintaining international peace and security,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

He added that Beijing took note of the unanimous approval of India as the only candidate of the Asian and Pacific major group of the UN General Assembly to stand for a non-permanent membership at the UNSC.

Early on Tuesday, Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, took to Twitter to share the news of New Delhi’s unanimous endorsement.

Advertising

“A unanimous step. Asia-Pacific Group @UN unanimously endorses India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for a 2-year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support,” he wrote.

However, China is yet to pitch its support for India’s permanent membership at the UNSC. Being a veto-wielding member of the P5, China is the only country which is yet to lend its support to India. The other four countries of P5, namely France, Russia, UK, and the US, have already expressed their support.

India pressed for its permanent membership at the UNSC by being a part of the G4 group, which consisted of Germany, Brazil, and Japan.

Currently, the UNSC has 10 non-permanent members – Belgium, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland, and South Africa.