scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Unitech, former directors booked by CBI for fresh fraud of Rs. 395 cr

The CBI registered an FIR on January 4, six months after they received a complaint from one Kaveri Krishnamurthy, deputy general manager of IDBI bank, on July 21 last year.

"The company as corporate guarantor agreed to pay the VBD liability and approached for rupee term loan (RTL) of Rs 395 crore,” the FIR states. (File)
Listen to this article
Unitech, former directors booked by CBI for fresh fraud of Rs. 395 cr
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The CBI has filed a fresh FIR against Unitech Limited and its former directors in connection with an alleged fraud in the IDBI bank involving an amount of Rs 395 crore.

The CBI registered an FIR on January 4, six months after they received a complaint from one Kaveri Krishnamurthy, deputy general manager of IDBI bank, on July 21 last year.

“It has been alleged Unitech Ltd through its directors/guarantors Ramesh Chandra, Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra, with dishonest intention and in criminal conspiracy with unknown bank officials and private persons, has defrauded IDBI bank. It is alleged that Unitech Limited had availed vendor bill discounting facility (VBD), a kind of credit of Rs 200 crore in 2011 and this facility was subsequently enhanced to Rs 400 crore in 2012 by the bank. The company as corporate guarantor agreed to pay the VBD liability and approached for rupee term loan (RTL) of Rs 395 crore,” the FIR states.

The complainant further alleged, “RTL of Rs 395 crore was sanctioned on February 8, 2016 by the executive committee of the bank. The loan was declared as fraud on April 18, 2022 by IDBI bank for Rs 395 crore and reported to the Reserve Bank of India on April 28 last year.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 01:54 IST
Next Story

Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close