Union MoS sought to join RJD: Tejashwi; BJP denies

After BJP Ujiyarpur MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai joined in to criticise leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for calling NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu a ‘Murti (statue)’, Tejashwi Monday said Rai had ‘no moral courage’ to react and that he (Rai) ‘had come with a request to be taken into RJD when he had not become a minister’.

The remark evoked predictable outrage from the Union Minister of State for Home’s followers who accused the leader of the opposition in the state assembly of “character assassination”, as per PTI.

While Rai has not yet responded, Bihar BJP spokesperson and national general secretary party’s OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand said: “Lalu Prasad’s family has always been in habit of maligning Rai or any other Yadav leader. Right from close aides and former MP Ranjan Yadav and current Pataliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav, Lalu Prasad has mistreated them. Now, what Tejashwi has been saying about Rai is a canard and besmirching campaign against Rai, who never bowed down to Lalu Prasad even in his heydays.”

“Lalu family wants Yadavas to be their foot soldiers but not grow-up as a leaders. So when BJP started promoting Yadavas in party rank and Govt hierarchy, the Lalu family is feeling uncomfortable and reacting out of way. Today Bhupender Yadav is the biggest Yadav leader in any party and Nityanand Rai, the MOS- Home, is the growing in stature in Bihar. So the RJD reaction is obvious and they are attacking the Yadav leaders outside their family,” Anand added.

Another BJP leader said while several party leaders had criticised Tejashwi for his ‘Murti’ reference, Tejashwi deliberately chose to target Rai.