Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign a day ahead of end of their RS term

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting. sources added.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2022 5:32:37 pm
Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ahead of their Rajya Sabha term gets over, sources quoted by news agency PTI said Wednesday.

As the ministers submit their resignation on Thursday, they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

While BJP leader Naqvi is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha, Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD (U) quota.

(With PTI Inputs)

