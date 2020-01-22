Union ministers’ J&K visit ‘propaganda in panic mode’: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

CPM leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami CPM leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami

M Y Tarigami, the former CPI (M) MLA from Kulgam, Wednesday called out Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on his government’s outreach initiative aimed at resolving issues of people in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging it was nothing but a hoax and dubbed it “propaganda in panic mode”.

Tarigami’s attack at Naqvi, came hours after the latter interacted with almost a dozen delegations after addressing an audience of about 350 people at the Block Development Office in Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar

“The move to parachute 36 ministers to Jammu and Kashmir is propaganda in panic mode as the BJP has failed on every count throughout the country,” he said in a press statement issued here.

Questioning the purpose of the BJP ministers’ visit if the government claims everything was normal, the former CPI(M) MLA added that the reality was that they want to sell Kashmir’s “normalcy” and “all is well” story for those in mainland India who are ignorant about the Valley’s ground reality.

“Where was the BJP government and its ministers when horticulture in Kashmir and agriculture in Jammu suffered massive losses due to heavy snowfall and rainfall in November in both the places?” Tarigami asked. Further slamming the Saffron party, he questioned why the government had forgotten about UT’s development when farmers were crying, claiming that nearly three months later, proper assessment of losses was still due.

Pointing out that people were eking out a tough existence in the Valley, he asserted that daily wagers were not able to find work to feed their families. Thousands of businesses have been unable to pay their staff, or keep them on their rolls, he said, adding Shikara-walas of Dal Lake, pony-walas of Gulmarg, handicraft sellers and hoteliers, their staff and their suppliers had been facing worst crisis since August, since the abrogation of Article 370.

“More than the losses to the economy, job loss due to clampdown on internet services and restrictions is more worrying,” he said while quoting a recent report of Chamber of Commerce and Industry which said that internet disruption had resulted in loss of jobs of lakhs of people, the J&K economy suffered losses worth thousands of crores.

Education sector was worst affected as most schools, colleges and universities remain shut since early August, he added.

“Did the BJP government assess what has befallen on people of J&K after abrogation of Article 370 and how the economy got shattered due to its misadventure,” he asked.

Describing the abrogation of Article 370 an assault on the Constitution of India, Tarigami challenged the BJP and said, if the party claims that its misadventures will bring development to J&K, let it put its report card of last six years in the Parliament.

On the issue of power crisis, Tarigami hit at the Central government and asked what steps it had taken to improve power supply situation in J&K in the last six years, especially during harsh winter.

Claiming that except BJP’s, political activities of all other parties in J&K had come to a standstill, while most political leaders were still under detention or their movement was restricted, the former CPI(M) MLA claimed.

