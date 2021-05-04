Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot’s daughter dies of Covid in Indore

Yogita Solanki, the daughter of Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot, succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Indore’s Medanta hospital. Solanki, 44, was first admitted to Sanjeevani hospital in Ujjain, where she underwent treatment for over 10 days after a CT-scan revealed 90 per cent damage to her lungs.

According to Gehlot, Solanki, who lived with her family in Ujjain, had developed a slight fever and cough around a fortnight ago. She tested negative for Covid-19 twice, but a CT-scan subsequently showed lung damage.

“She was being treated at Sanjeevani hospital, but later, she was shifted to Medanta hospital in Indore. However, the doctors told us that she had developed clots in her brain and suffered an attack of paralysis,” Gehlot told The Indian Express.