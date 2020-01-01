Union minister slams Odisha liquor sale timing

Union minister and senior BJP leader Pratap Sarangi on Tuesday slammed the Odisha government for its decision to allow sale of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) in shops and bars in three cities of the state up to 1 am on New Year’s Day in “public interest”.

In a notification, the Excise Department stated that in “public interest” the government would “relax the selling hour for IMFL ‘ON’ shops and bars operating in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri “up to 1 am of 01.01.2020”.

Sarangi told the media in Bhubaneswar, “Shops without licence are not being checked. Shops are coming up near temples and schools. Children are getting addicted. This should be stopped immediately.”

“Liquor is destroying our country,” said Sarangi, the BJP MP from Balasore.

