Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery

Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday.

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

In a tweet, Chirag Paswan said his father underwent a heart surgery due to sudden developments on Saturday evening, which forced him to cancel a party meeting and rush to be by his father’s side.

पिछले कई दिनो से पापा का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।कल शाम अचानक उत्पन हुई परिस्थितियों की वजह से देर रात उनके दिल का ऑपरेशन करना पड़ा।ज़रूरत पड़ने पर सम्भवतः कुछ हफ़्तों बाद एक और ऑपरेशन करना पड़े।संकट की इस घड़ी में मेरे और मेरे परिवार के साथ खड़े होने के लिए आप सभी का धन्यवाद। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 3, 2020

If needed, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will undergo another operation in a few weeks, he said.

Chirag Paswan thanked people for standing with him and his family in this hour of crisis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.