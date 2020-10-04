scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 04, 2020
Hathras rape case

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery

If needed, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will undergo another operation in a few weeks, son Chirag said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2020 9:39:43 am
Ram Vilas Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan on Indian products, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India news, Indian ExpressRam Vilas Paswan

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday.
Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

In a tweet, Chirag Paswan said his father underwent a heart surgery due to sudden developments on Saturday evening, which forced him to cancel a party meeting and rush to be by his father’s side.

If needed, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will undergo another operation in a few weeks, he said.

Chirag Paswan thanked people for standing with him and his family in this hour of crisis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 04: Latest News

Advertisement