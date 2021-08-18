Union minister raises demand for north Bengal statehood again

Raising the demand for a separate statehood of north Bengal districts, Union minister John Barla on Tuesday said that the creation of a separate state of ‘North Bengal’ is the voice of the people of the region.

Addressing a press conference in Siliguri, the BJP MP said he would discuss the issue of separate statehood at the appropriate level. “The creation of a separate state of North Bengal is the voice of the people of this region. I will raise the issue at the appropriate level,” said Barla before taking part in the BJP’s ‘Shahid Samman Yatra’.

On June 13, Barla demanded a separate state or a Union Territory in North Bengal, saying that the region had lacked development over the years. However, after facing criticism from the TMC and a section of his party leaders, he had softened his stand in the matter.

Meanwhile, several BJP workers were detained by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police for gathering without permission amid Covid restrictions, officials said.