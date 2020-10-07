Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tests COVID positive

Joshi is the latest addition to prominent politicians from the state who have tested positive for COVID.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for #COVID19 . As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor’s advice I am in home quarantine,” he tweeted.

Joshi, an MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, played a crucial role in the conduct of the recent Parliament session amid the pandemic in his capacity as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Joshi is the latest addition to prominent politicians from the state who have tested positive for COVID.

Most of them have either recovered or under recovery.

They include Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, several Ministers in the state cabinet and a number of legislators.

The state has also lost a few public representatives due to coronavirus like Belagavi BJP MP and former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao.

