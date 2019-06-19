Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s son held over clash in Madhya Pradesh

Union minister Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal was among five people arrested on Tuesday in connection with a clash in Madhya Pradesh’s Gotegaon town that led to injuries to four persons, including a home guard. The police are also looking for Prabal’s cousin Monu Patel, the son of Narsingpur MLA and BJP leader Jalam Patel. While Prabal has no previous cases against him, Monu faces many cases.

The incident in question occurred on Monday night at Bailhai bazaar, when a group led by Prabal had an altercation with complainant Himanshu Rathod and his friends.

A home guard who lives near the scene of altercation tried to intervene, but was also beaten up and suffered injuries on the head. The home guard was reportedly in his uniform when he was assaulted.

Himanshu, who suffered a firearm injury on his forearm, alleged that he and a friend were taken to a house by Prabal and his accomplices, and beaten up severely. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and kidnapping and wrongful confinement against 20 persons, including 12 who have been identified. They sent five teams to Gotegaon to arrest the 12 named accused. Seven were arrested after searches were carried out at the homes of the accused and their acquaintances.

Narsinghpur SP Gurkaran Singh told The Indian Express that the complainant and Prabal knew each other before, and did not rule out the incident being a case of old enmity.

When contacted, the Union minister told The Indian Express that he has heard that his son has been arrested but has no comment to make.

However, MLA Jalam Patel, who is the younger brother of the Union minister, alleged that Prabal and Monu have been framed.