Union Minister Piyush Goyal rules out privatisation of Indian Railways 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at the parliament house in Delhi on Tuesday. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey 02 Jan 17 Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at the parliament house in Delhi on Tuesday. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey 02 Jan 17

Putting all speculation to rest, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday ruled out the possibility of privatising the Indian Railways. “There is no move now and will never be towards privatisation of Railways,” Union Minister for Railways Goyal said while addressing a press conference on the achievements of his ministry in the past four years.

His clarification came after the railway unions raised concern over the national transporter being handed over to private entities after the railways sought foreign investment in areas such as technological upgradation and modernisation.

Goyal, who addressed the regional media in 12 cities simultaneously through video-conferencing, also said that concerns over the government’s ambitious bullet train project would be soon resolved and that the project was on track. He said the land acquisition issues pertaining to bullet train project in Maharashtra and Gujarat would be resolved through dialogue shortly.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Goyal said even Rajdhani had faced criticism from naysayers when it was introduced. “It is unfortunate that some people do not wish this country progresses in terms or global technology in railways,” he added.

Listing out the achievements of his ministry, Goyal said that there had been an jump of 59 per cent in the average pace of commissioning of new lines from 4.1 km per day between 2009 and 2014 to 6.53 km per day during 2014-2018.

The minister also launched two mobile applications – ‘Rail Madad’ to help customers with complaints and ‘Menu On Rails’ through which passengers can see meals on offer on-board trains.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd