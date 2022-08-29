Would rather drown in a well than join Congress: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Days after being dropped from the BJP parliamentary board, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he had once declared that he did not like the ideology of Congress, and would rather drown in a well than join the political party.

Gadkari, while addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs in Nagpur on Saturday, was referring to an anecdote from his days as a student leader in Nagpur when his friend, Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar, had asked him to join the party, saying that he had a bright future in politics.

Launching ‘YPO South Asia’s Newest Chapter – YPO Vidarbha’, Nagpur

https://t.co/iX53af1n4a — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 27, 2022

Gadkari was in Nagpur to launch the ‘YPO South Asia’s Newest Chapter – YPO Vidarbha’. The Union Minister said that he was happy that the gathering had taken place in Nagpur, since the city doesn’t have the “spirit of entrepreneurship” yet, despite having other advantages.

“Human relationship is the biggest strength of business, social work and politics,” Gadkari said. He also quoted former US president Richard Nixon and said that man is not finished when he is defeated, but rather when he quits.

In a major organisational reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 17 had dropped Nitin Gadkari from its parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision-making body. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also dropped. The party included six new faces in the 11-member Parliamentary Board, among them former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the first Sikh leader to become a member of the BJP’s apex body.

The move to drop Gadkari came amid the Opposition’s attempts to project some of his recent public remarks as a commentary on the functioning of the BJP leadership. At a function in Nagpur last month, the Union minister said, “Politics has been a part of the social movement since the time of Mahatma Gandhi. Later, its focus shifted towards the goal of nation-building and development. What we are seeing today is 100 per cent only about staying in power. Politics is a true means of social and economic reform and therefore today’s politicians should work for the development of education, arts etc in the society.”

This led Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh to ask, “First Rajnath Singh, and now Nitin Gadkari, has said his ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Is this an indication of climate change?”

Later, on August 25, Gadkari hit out at detractors for “concocting” his statements for a “nefarious and fabricated” campaign for political mileage. “Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious and fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements at public programmes without context or correct reference,” he tweeted.