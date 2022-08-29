scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Would rather drown in a well than join Congress: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari was in Nagpur to launch the 'YPO South Asia’s Newest Chapter – YPO Vidarbha'

nitin gadkariUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking at an event in Nagpur. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab/ Nitin Gadkari)

Days after being dropped from the BJP parliamentary board, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he had once declared that he did not like the ideology of Congress, and would rather drown in a well than join the political party.

Gadkari, while addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs in Nagpur on Saturday, was referring to an anecdote from his days as a student leader in Nagpur when his friend, Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar, had asked him to join the party, saying that he had a bright future in politics.

Gadkari was in Nagpur to launch the ‘YPO South Asia’s Newest Chapter – YPO Vidarbha’. The Union Minister said that he was happy that the gathering had taken place in Nagpur, since the city doesn’t have the “spirit of entrepreneurship” yet, despite having other advantages.

“Human relationship is the biggest strength of business, social work and politics,” Gadkari said. He also quoted former US president Richard Nixon and said that man is not finished when he is defeated, but rather when he quits.

In a major organisational reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 17 had dropped Nitin Gadkari from its parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision-making body. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also dropped. The party included six new faces in the 11-member Parliamentary Board, among them former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the first Sikh leader to become a member of the BJP’s apex body.

The move to drop Gadkari came amid the Opposition’s attempts to project some of his recent public remarks as a commentary on the functioning of the BJP leadership. At a function in Nagpur last month, the Union minister said, “Politics has been a part of the social movement since the time of Mahatma Gandhi. Later, its focus shifted towards the goal of nation-building and development. What we are seeing today is 100 per cent only about staying in power. Politics is a true means of social and economic reform and therefore today’s politicians should work for the development of education, arts etc in the society.”

This led Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh to ask, “First Rajnath Singh, and now Nitin Gadkari, has said his ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Is this an indication of climate change?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Later, on August 25, Gadkari hit out at detractors for “concocting” his statements for a “nefarious and fabricated” campaign for political mileage. “Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious and fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements at public programmes without context or correct reference,” he tweeted.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:30:16 am
Next Story

Rory McIlroy wins Tour Championship for third FedEx Cup title

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement