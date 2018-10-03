Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar admitted to AIIMS

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo) Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo)

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of uneasiness due to a sudden increase in sugar levels, sources at the hospital said. He was admitted in the old private ward of the AIIMS on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the hospital Wednesday to enquire about his health.

His condition is being monitored by a team of doctors, the sources said.

