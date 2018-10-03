Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar admitted to AIIMS

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar admitted to AIIMS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the hospital Wednesday to enquire about his health.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 3, 2018 11:29:18 pm
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar admitted to AIIMS Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo)

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of uneasiness due to a sudden increase in sugar levels, sources at the hospital said. He was admitted in the old private ward of the AIIMS on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the hospital Wednesday to enquire about his health.

His condition is being monitored by a team of doctors, the sources said.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Gender politics: Teaching refugees about sex and consent
Watch Now
Gender politics: Teaching refugees about sex and consent
Spreading joy one laugh at a time.
Watch Now
Spreading joy one laugh at a time.
Buzzing Now
Advertisement