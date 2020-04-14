Union minister Naqvi to Muslims: ‘Follow lockdown, social distancing rules during Ramadan’

Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File) Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File)

In view of the coronavirus crisis, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has appealed to Indian Muslims that they “strictly and honestly” follow lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramadan, likely to start from April 24.

The minister has urged that Muslims offer prayers and perform other religious rituals inside their homes.

Naqvi said: “I have talked and appealed to various religious leaders, representatives of various social and religious organisations, officials and other office bearers of state waqf boards that they should ensure implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines with all seriousness and honesty in toto during the holy month of Ramadan in view of Corona pandemic.”

“They should ensure that people perform all the religious rituals of Ramadan staying inside their homes.

The state waqf boards, through the Central Waqf Council, have been directed to take effective approach to ensure that the people do not gather at religious and other places under any circumstances during the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Central Waqf Council, the regulatory body of state waqf boards in India, said that more than 7 lakh registered mosques, Eidgahs, Imambadas, Dargahs and other religious institutions come under the state waqf boards across the country.

