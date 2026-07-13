Union Minister Manohar Lal says Central Vista should be called Kartavya Bhawan area

UNION MINISTER for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Sunday said the Central Vista area, which covers the stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate, should now be called the “Kartavya Bhawan area”, named after the new secretariat buildings.

Speaking at the CPWD’s 172nd foundation day event, he said that like Vice-Regal Lodge and Council House built by the British were renamed Rashtrapati Bhawan and Parliament after Independence, the entire area should now be called Kartavya Bhawan area.

The government is in the process of redevelopment of the area, with 10 new secretariat buildings proposed. So far, the government has completed three of the buildings and named them Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 and 3, while also renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path.