‘Where will they go, to Italy?’: Union Minister on non-Muslims from three countries

Amid criticism over the citizenship law, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy attacked the Congress party saying whether the minority communities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would go to Italy.

“It’s our moral responsibility to give citizenship to the minorities (from the three neighbouring Muslim countries). If they don’t come to India, where will they go? To Italy?” he asked. “Italy will not accept Hindus or Sikhs as they are poor people,” he said.

Owing to persistent persecution of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Jains in Pakistan, Kishan Reddy said, the population of minorities in the neighbouring country has come down drastically from its earlier 30 percent-level. The minister said it’s the moral responsibility of India to give shelter and citizenship to non-Muslims from the three neighbouring country. He also accused the opposition of playing “cheap politics”, saying that it is instigating people to protest against the recent changes in the citizenship law by misleading them.

Earlier, Union minister Giriraj Singh had accused the Congress of wanting to “divide the country” by spreading lies and confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said if Rahul Gandhi has “love for infiltrators”, he can take them to Italy. “Congress wants to divide the country by speaking lies… If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators (immigrants), let him take them to Italy,” the Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Minister said.

Singh’s remarks came after Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre saying that the citizenship law was a “tax” on the poor. Dubbing the citizenship law, National Registrar of Citizens, National Population Record as “notebandi-2,” Rahul had said the exercises would have “more disastrous than demonetisation.”

Kishan Reddy also slammed Rahul for his remarks, calling it an “immature statement.” “I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that if he does not know the difference (between CAA and GST), he should take tuition from a better tutor in the matter. “It seems he doesn’t have any idea about NPR and NRC either,” he said.

