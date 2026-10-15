When Union Minister Jual Oram played a tribal king in Ramlila

On Wednesday, BJP’s Oram (65), a six-time MP from Odisha’s Sundargarh, donned the role of Nishadraj in a Ramayan play staged by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee in Delhi’s Lal Qila Maidan. (@jualoram/X)

It was a role far from the corridors of power for Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

On Wednesday, BJP’s Oram (65), a six-time MP from Odisha’s Sundargarh, donned the role of Nishadraj in a Ramayan play staged by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee in Delhi’s Lal Qila Maidan.

“I had the good fortune not as a Union Minister, but of portraying the role of Lord Shri Ram’s supreme friend and the King of Shringverpur, Nishadraj. Jai Shri Ram,” he posted on X.

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“Senior politicians like Vijay Sampla, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Dr Harsh Vardhan have played roles in the Ramlila in the past. When I was approached with the proposal to play the role of Nishad Raj by the committee, I readily agreed. As someone who belongs to the tribal community, I felt a special connection with the character of Nishad Raj and was excited to portray him on stage,” said Oram.