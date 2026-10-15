When Union Minister Jual Oram played a tribal king in Ramlila

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
It was a role far from the corridors of power for Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.
On Wednesday, BJP’s Oram (65), a six-time MP from Odisha’s Sundargarh, donned the role of Nishadraj in a Ramayan play staged by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee in Delhi’s Lal Qila Maidan.
“I had the good fortune not as a Union Minister, but of portraying the role of Lord Shri Ram’s supreme friend and the King of Shringverpur, Nishadraj. Jai Shri Ram,” he posted on X.
“Senior politicians like Vijay Sampla, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Dr Harsh Vardhan have played roles in the Ramlila in the past. When I was approached with the proposal to play the role of Nishad Raj by the committee, I readily agreed. As someone who belongs to the tribal community, I felt a special connection with the character of Nishad Raj and was excited to portray him on stage,” said Oram.
कल रात्रि लाल किला मैदान, दिल्ली में प्रसिद्ध लव-कुश रामलीला के मंच पर केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में नहीं, बल्कि प्रभु श्रीराम के परम मित्र एवं श्रृंगवेरपुर के राजा निषाद राज की भूमिका निभाने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।
जय श्रीराम। 🙏
#LavKushRamlila #NishadRaj https://t.co/D1BW3oyFwe
— Jual Oram (@jualoram) October 15, 2026
Though his role was brief, Oram hoped his performance would strike a chord with the audience. He said he has only acted once in the past – in a lead role in a religious play during school days.
Nishadraj was a tribal king and the ruler of the Nishadha kingdom, located on the banks of the river Ganga. He was renowned for his wisdom, humility, and unwavering devotion to Lord Rama.
During his vanavasa (exile), Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana, sought refuge in the forests surrounding Nishadraj’s kingdom. He warmly welcomed the three, providing them with shelter, food, and protection during their stay at Shringverpur.
The committee is one of Delhi’s oldest and most famous cultural organisations, established in 1979. It stages a grand, high-profile enactment of the Ramayana annually at the historic Red Fort Grounds in New Delhi.