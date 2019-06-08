‘We are committed to equality,’ Union minister Jitendra Singh hits out at Omar’s tweets on delimitation

Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, on Friday hinted at reducing the term of the Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) from the present six years to five years, so as to bring it on par with the nation.

His comments came in response to recent tweets by former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah accusing the BJP of treating J&K differently from other states in the country over the issue of delimitation.

“We are committed to equality,” he said addressing party leaders and workers on his first visit to the state after his induction into the Union council of ministers.

He accused the NC of adopting double standards and extending only those Central laws to the state which were “politically suitable” to it. Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had brought in amendments 45 and 46 to the Constitution extending the tenure of the J&K Vidhan Sabha, among others during the emergency in 1975.

At that time, it appeared to the government that the election results may not be favourable, Singh said.

He added that the J&K CM at the time, Sheikh Abdullah, showing solidarity with the Constitution, immediately enhanced the term of State Legislative Assembly. However, after two years, when the Janata Party government led by Morarji Desai came to power and reversed those amendments, Singh asked why Abdullah chose to avoid following suit.

“You (NC) talk of the Indian Constitution when it suits you to stay in power, and when you feel that it is not to the favour of family rule or your stay in power, you close your eyes,” Singh said.

“Why shouldn’t the term of the Legislative Assembly not be restored to five years by bringing the same provision of the Indian Constitution in 2-3 years, on the basis of which Sheikh Abdullah had extended it to six years?” he asked.

Omar had taken to Twitter on Tuesday saying, “It’s rather surprising that the BJP, which talks about bringing J&K at par with other states by removing 370 & 35-A now wants to treat J&K differently from other states in this one respect.”

In a series of tweets, he had said, “The freeze on delimitation was applied to J&K and was done to bring the state in line with the rest of the country. The same was challenged & upheld in both the High Court of J&K & the Supreme Court.”

Further, he wrote, “A freeze on delimitation has been applied to the entire country until 2026 and contrary to the way some ill-informed TV channels are trying to sell it it isn’t just a J&K specific freeze.”

And concluded the thread saying, “When delimitation takes place in the rest of the country the BJP is welcome to apply it to J&K until then we in the @JKNC_ will oppose, tooth & nail, any attempt to make changes without a mandate from the people of the state.”